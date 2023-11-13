Did We Really Just Turn Over Our Ability to Travel to the WHO?
By Michael Ashley
We all want to feel safe against diseases while traveling. Certainly, we don’t want to bring some nasty bug home with us. But it appears the World Health Organization (WHO) has more on its mind than offering mere COVID-19 recommendations.
Might this entity wish to control our very movements?
It would appear so. The role that the WHO once held as an inform…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Great Wakeup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.