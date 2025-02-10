This weekend I had the good fortune to travel to Idaho’s Sandpoint. It’s a stunningly beautiful area filled with unspoiled forests, low population density, and frozen lakes to go ice fishing with little to no governmental meddling.

So, I find it surprising that Sandpoint High School is rolling out digital hall passes—an Orwellian absurdity I couldn’t conceive of back when I was reading 1984 my junior year.

Please read the language from the email sent to parents:

Main Goal: Prevent hall wandering and increase time students are receiving instruction in classroom, reduce germ transmission, ensure we know where students are in case of an emergency, and provide data for parent communication.

We are introducing Smart Pass, a digital hall pass system that students can access on their Chromebooks when they need to leave class for the restroom, the library, to go see another teacher, or get a drink of water.

God forbid children should be seen wandering hallways without their digital hall pass informing the authorities they’ve overstayed their time limit. Before we get into the hideous social programming aspect of this digital dragnet, let us remember the origins of public schools.

They came out of 1800s Prussia, a country famous—or infamous—for cultivating human efficiency. The idea was to use operant conditioning on impressionable young minds. That’s why bells go off in school, signaling the start and stop of classes. Public schools were also the ideal mechanism to train children to be obedient workers. Kids learn from an early age that they are supposed to ask their teachers for permission to go to the bathroom.

Later in life, these same kids—now grownup—will be perfectly comfortable asking their new authorities—the state—for other permissions, including the ability to move freely to other nation states. Dehumanizing and anti-creative, public schools excel at producing products: future employees.

The late great comic George Carlin said it best: “You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shittier jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it.”

Returning to Sandpoint, you have to believe that if this school district serving a total population around 8,000 is rolling out digital hall passes, then such a thing is happening in much bigger places like California and New York.

“And here’s the really insidious part,” says Amy McCamly, founder/owner of Discovery of Learning, a homeschool program dedicated to alternative learning for families and children. “We just came out of COVID. Many of the affected high schoolers can still remember COVID passports. While COVID may be in the rearview mirror, this is the same type of dehumanizing technology used to control the masses. Only this time? It’s aimed at kids.”

There’s a reason why despots like Chairman Mao and Joseph Stalin were so focused on indoctrinating children. The latter is known for saying: “Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.” This quote has also been attributed to the communist tyrant: “Give me a child for the first seven years, and I will give you the man."

What we teach impressionable minds at this age lasts a lifetime. We saw this with masks. What message did it send to kids as young as two that they are unsafe—unless they mask up? Not only did it fill them with mindless fear, it primed them to follow orders blindly—especially ones devoid of sense.

Now, several years after the COVID nightmare, we have bureaucrats demanding fealty through digital dehumanization. It’s not bad enough that our schools look more like prisons with their metal detectors and lockdown drills. We now need to monitor kids with digital passes not like the social credit scores communist China uses to rule its people with an iron fist—masked in cheery virtue signaling horror.

To get a fuller sense of the childhoods we have in store for our young people in these, the 2020s, please read this part of the same email:

Students will sometimes go over that allotted time depending on the situation). Chronic misuse (excessive time, wandering the halls) will be reported, and parents will be notified. Students abusing bathroom privileges may receive detention. No more shared, lost, or unsanitary physical passes!

We appreciate your support as we implement these changes to create a safer, more efficient learning environment for all students! If you have any questions, please contact the school office.

As you read these words, I ask you to please see through their vapid,

hollowness, their pretensions to knowing what’s best for your little ones. What future are we dooming our children to if this is normalized? You know that answer. By the time our kids grow up they will be more than ready to receive their next brain implant, their next social credit score, their next vaccine passport—all for the sake of a “safer, more efficient” environment.

Ultimately, COVID was a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, it was a crime against humanity beyond all comparison. On the other? It woke people up.

Let’s build on the latter momentum.

Say no to digital hall passes. Your kids will thank you later.

So will the world.