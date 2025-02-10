This weekend I had the good fortune to travel to Idaho’s Sandpoint. It’s a stunningly beautiful area filled with unspoiled forests, low population density, and frozen lakes to go ice fishing with little to no governmental meddling.
So, I find it surprising that Sandpoint High School is rolling out digital hall passes—an Orwellian absurdity I couldn’t conceive of back when I was reading 1984 my junior year.
Please read the language from the email sent to parents:
Main Goal: Prevent hall wandering and increase time students are receiving instruction in classroom, reduce germ transmission, ensure we know where students are in case of an emergency, and provide data for parent communication.
We are introducing Smart Pass, a digital hall pass system that students can access on their Chromebooks when they need to leave class for the restroom, the library, to go see another teacher, or get a drink of water.
God forbid children should be seen wandering hallways without their digital hall pass informing the authorities they’ve overstayed their time limit. Before we get into the hideous social programming aspect of this digital dragnet, let us remember the origins of public schools.
They came out of 1800s Prussia, a country famous—or infamous—for cultivating human efficiency. The idea was to use operant conditioning on impressionable young minds. That’s why bells go off in school, signaling the start and stop of classes. Public schools were also the ideal mechanism to train children to be obedient workers. Kids learn from an early age that they are supposed to ask their teachers for permission to go to the bathroom.
Later in life, these same kids—now grownup—will be perfectly comfortable asking their new authorities—the state—for other permissions, including the ability to move freely to other nation states. Dehumanizing and anti-creative, public schools excel at producing products: future employees.
The late great comic George Carlin said it best: “You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shittier jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it.”
Returning to Sandpoint, you have to believe that if this school district serving a total population around 8,000 is rolling out digital hall passes, then such a thing is happening in much bigger places like California and New York.
“And here’s the really insidious part,” says Amy McCamly, founder/owner of Discovery of Learning, a homeschool program dedicated to alternative learning for families and children. “We just came out of COVID. Many of the affected high schoolers can still remember COVID passports. While COVID may be in the rearview mirror, this is the same type of dehumanizing technology used to control the masses. Only this time? It’s aimed at kids.”
There’s a reason why despots like Chairman Mao and Joseph Stalin were so focused on indoctrinating children. The latter is known for saying: “Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.” This quote has also been attributed to the communist tyrant: “Give me a child for the first seven years, and I will give you the man."
What we teach impressionable minds at this age lasts a lifetime. We saw this with masks. What message did it send to kids as young as two that they are unsafe—unless they mask up? Not only did it fill them with mindless fear, it primed them to follow orders blindly—especially ones devoid of sense.
Now, several years after the COVID nightmare, we have bureaucrats demanding fealty through digital dehumanization. It’s not bad enough that our schools look more like prisons with their metal detectors and lockdown drills. We now need to monitor kids with digital passes not like the social credit scores communist China uses to rule its people with an iron fist—masked in cheery virtue signaling horror.
To get a fuller sense of the childhoods we have in store for our young people in these, the 2020s, please read this part of the same email:
Students will sometimes go over that allotted time depending on the situation). Chronic misuse (excessive time, wandering the halls) will be reported, and parents will be notified. Students abusing bathroom privileges may receive detention. No more shared, lost, or unsanitary physical passes!
We appreciate your support as we implement these changes to create a safer, more efficient learning environment for all students! If you have any questions, please contact the school office.
As you read these words, I ask you to please see through their vapid,
hollowness, their pretensions to knowing what’s best for your little ones. What future are we dooming our children to if this is normalized? You know that answer. By the time our kids grow up they will be more than ready to receive their next brain implant, their next social credit score, their next vaccine passport—all for the sake of a “safer, more efficient” environment.
Ultimately, COVID was a double-edged sword.
On the one hand, it was a crime against humanity beyond all comparison. On the other? It woke people up.
Let’s build on the latter momentum.
Say no to digital hall passes. Your kids will thank you later.
So will the world.
There are a whole slew of problems that exist in the public school culture that takes the emphasis away from learning academic subjects. You all know this. Part of that culture manifests itself in students having the freedom that is enshrined in policy that if they want to leave the classroom, they can merely say they need to go to the nurse when they don’t really need to go to the nurse, they need to get a drink of water when they can bring bottled water into the classroom, they need to go see their counselor, but they can schedule an appointment to see the counselor after school hours, or they have the human need to go to the bathroom.
When students are moving en masse between classes, it is very difficult for them to take a bathroom break and then get to the next class on time. But the need to go to the bathroom during class can be an excuse to exit the class and meet up with a boyfriend or a girlfriend when the students text one another while they’re in class. There are all kinds of tricks that students use to get out of class.
In the many years that I taught on high school campuses, most students were good about remaining in class for the duration of the period. But it’s typically the same individuals, the ones you really need to reach academically, who find ways to get out and roam around the campus.
Teachers, in spite of what the world thinks of them, are serious about passing on knowledge to the students, and they would rather the students cooperate in that endeavor. When a student doesn’t cooperate, the teachers must contact the parents and explain to them why their child may not be achieving a higher grade in the subject. This is a problem for anybody who knows what teaching is like.
As far as digital passes are concerned, schools have tried issuing laminated passes for students to take whenever they go to the bathroom. When a student goes to the bathroom, they’re making contact with parts of their body that put germs onto their hands. Just bringing the hall pass itself into the bathroom, conjures up images of germs coming into contact with that laminated hall pass.
The idea of doing a digital hall pass, while it appears to many to be a form of Big Brother, has a practical purpose as I see it. I think people who are getting worked up about this issue don’t understand what’s going on.
But as I have tried to explain to friends who are up in arms about the above, I would go further and state that the school culture itself is the problem. People use the term “prisons” to describe schools. But in reality they are anything but that, unless you consider having to do rigorous intellectual work a form of imprisonment. There is no substitute for putting your nose to the grindstone and engaging in difficult academic matter. Some people don’t like to hear that because adolescents should be enjoying their life all the time. But all things in life that are of value involve sweat.
The school culture is often more about social orientation and extracurricular activities, which are a good, but now tend to rank higher than the academic mission of a school. I think that is the issue that needs to be addressed first and foremost. How often do you hear the lament, “Students aren’t learning anything in school”? That must change and it will only change when the culture of public schools changes, and a clear separation between the sanctity of seat time during the academic portion of the day is no longer compromised by the extra curricular, or the administrative functions interfering with student learning for numerous meetings with students, etc. Only a teacher can identify these things with clarity.
You bring up some very good points! I see the need to improve the way in which students behave in and outside the classroom. However, more digital restraints are not the answer. Long before we ever had computers or digital passports, we found analog ways to teach our kids, turning them into successful, well-rounded adults. We need to apply such thinking to 21st challenges.