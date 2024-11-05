Jeff Dornik is the CEO and co-founder of Freedom First Network, hosting popular shows on Rumble and Apple Podcasts, including The JD Rucker Show, Two Mikes with Dr. Michael Scheuer & Col Mike, and I’m Fired Up with Chad Caton. He also hosts The Jeff Dornik Show and co-hosts In the Foxhole with Karen Kingston. Jeff has co-authored Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement, collaborating with figures like JD Rucker and Brannon Howse.

MA: In a recent article, you said, "America's survival does not depend on Donald Trump." What do you mean by that?

JD: I’ve been a Trump supporter since 2012—I wanted him to run instead of Mitt Romney. I did briefly endorse RFK Jr., but when Kennedy endorsed Trump, I returned to the MAGA and America First fold. My principles have always been consistent. I support Trump not because of who he is, but because his views align with my principles and outlook. I have major concerns about Kamala Harris; I think she’s about as anti-American, anti-Constitution, anti-freedom as any presidential candidate we’ve ever had.

There’s a lot of rhetoric saying that if Harris is in the White House and Trump isn’t, it’ll be the end of America. I used to think that too, but then I took a step back. America is an idea founded on principles in the Constitution, and we are a self-governing society. Government actions happen only with our consent, even if there’s corruption or rogue agencies. The establishment has to push propaganda and false narratives to get away with things, which means they need our compliance. If Harris does become President, the only way she truly destroys the country is if we consent to it—by our apathy, by not pushing back. In the end, it doesn’t matter who is President. They alone can’t save or destroy the country. That power lies with us, the people.

MA: From what you wrote in your article, it sounds like the true enemy is complacency. Why?

JD: The real enemy is either complacency or apathy—those are the words I often use. We have politicians, elected officials, bureaucrats, and agencies doing wildly unconstitutional things, violating our rights, and while people might complain on Twitter, what are we actually doing to prevent it?

After the 2020 election, for example, many of us had concerns about whether the results were legitimate. People wondered if there was interference, rigging, or other issues, but from 2020 to 2024, not much was done to address these concerns. We buy books, attend conferences, listen to podcasts, make memes, but when it comes to organizing, proposing legislation, and holding officials accountable, we’re suddenly too busy. It’s easy to sit behind a keyboard, but much harder to show up at city council meetings, county boards, or protests at the state capitol. We need to get off our butts and do something, not just sit around tweeting about it.

MA: So, where do you think this complacency, this apathy, comes from?

JD: We've been lulled into it by politicians who campaign with promises like, "I will fight for you." Even Donald Trump, as good as he’s been on many issues, campaigned in a way that made people believe he alone could save America. If Trump returns to the White House, that’s great, but he isn’t going to save America on his own. He might lead, set up infrastructure, but ultimately, it’s up to us—We the People.

For example, let’s say Trump wins and accomplishes the entire "wish list": arrests Clinton, Biden, Harris, prosecutes them, etc. Even then, half the country would still see him as a tyrant. This is why we need to get involved ourselves—engage in tough conversations with friends, family, and others, asking questions that make them rethink their positions on taxes, government roles, immigration, and so on. Not by arguing or overwhelming them with information, but by encouraging self-reflection.

Most Americans, when you push them on these issues, align with conservative values more than they might think. We need to stop treating politicians like they hold all the power. Our founding fathers built a representative government where elected officials are supposed to represent us. Somewhere along the way, we’ve inverted this idea, putting Washington at the top of the hierarchy when, in reality, the individual is at the top. Our apathy and consent allowed this inversion, and we need to flip it back—beginning with our own mindset and then influencing others to understand this order.

MA: What other ways can people get involved and organize effectively?

JD: I just launched a social media platform called Pickaxe. I’ve been critical of social media, yet here I am building my own platform. I’ve thought a lot about why social media hasn’t enabled conservatives to organize effectively, especially when you look at the left’s success with this.

Think about it: does anyone really believe hundreds of thousands of people show up to rallies for left-wing figures like Kamala Harris on their own? They’re highly organized. It’s not all online; they hold in-person meetings, big and small, regularly. Conservatives, by contrast, often rely solely on social media, using platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram. But algorithms divide us and prevent actual community-building. We have fragmented audiences, which makes organizing really difficult.

MA: How do you envision bringing people together beyond social media?

JD: What we need is in-person events. For instance, with my platform, we’re planning post-election events, rallies, and meetings across the country to bring people together face-to-face. That way, we can discuss and work through issues like abortion or other hot topics and find common ground.

Social media can only do so much—it’s the personal, in-person interactions truly build unity. Our Founding Fathers understood this. Freedom of speech and press meant meeting in person, airing grievances face-to-face, and creating genuine connections. For us to truly organize and create change, we need to move beyond social media and start building real communities in person.

MA: How can we begin shifting the cultural mindset to empower ourselves at the grassroots level?

JD: A lot of it comes down to figuring out what you believe as an individual. As a movement and as Americans, we need to take a step back, do some self-reflection, and ask ourselves what we actually believe about various issues—whether they’re cultural, political, or related to the role of government.

Too many people are just going through the motions, following whatever their “trusted” entity or news source tells them. It’s essential to step back and decide what you believe on your own terms. What do you believe about the Constitution, individual rights, or hot-button issues? Define your beliefs first, then look at the platforms and see which most closely aligns with your worldview.

MA: What's the first step for individuals who want to reclaim their power and start making a difference at an individual level?

JD: This was a tough process for me, especially in the last election cycle. I've supported Trump for over a decade, but after comparing Trump’s platform with RFK Jr.'s, I realized that on issues like corporate corruption, rogue intelligence agencies, and corporate capture, my worldview aligned more with RFK Jr. So, I made the difficult choice to endorse him, not as a rejection of Trump, but because it was where my principles led me.

Luckily, RFK Jr. eventually teamed up with Trump, creating a sort of “Dream Team.” But this taught me to follow my own principles, and I encourage everyone to do the same. Know what you believe, follow it fully, and don’t be swayed by political expediency. Your vote is your voice—make it reflect your true beliefs, not just what others tell you.

MA: How can people follow your work and get involved?

JD: I’m on all social media—just look up Jeff Dornick. You can also subscribe to my newsletter on Substack at jeffdornick.substack.com. Plus, check out my new social media platform, Pickaxe, at pickaxe.com. It’s a constitutionally protected, free speech platform without algorithms and censorship. It’s my main hub for content, articles, and shows. So I encourage everyone to join us on Pickaxe!

MA: Thank you again for your time today, Jeff. I appreciate your insights.