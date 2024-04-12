Hate is an interesting 4-letter word. A conversation stopper. Throw it into a chat and you’ll get a binary response: Everyone will say they are 100% against such a terrible thing. I mean, who can be for hate, am I right?
Now, back up and think about hate from globalist perspective. Consider the word as if you were Klaus Schwab bent on amassing more power…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Great Wakeup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.