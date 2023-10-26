Fahrenheit 451 is Alive and Well—Digitally
by Michael Ashley
There’s a new arson. Only this time, it’s harder to see the digital smoke.
Censorship—via book burnings—dates back to 600 BC. Perhaps the most famous recent example occurred May 10, 1933 in Germany. 34 universities participated in burns of more than 25,000 “offensive” books.
Such elimination “aimed to synchronize professional and cultural organizations wi…
