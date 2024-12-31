Mark Martinez is the founder of CROP Ministries, a Christian Rite of Passage program designed to guide youth and their parents through the transition from childhood to adolescence. Established in 2011, the program emphasizes biblical principles and peer-based discussions, providing a supportive framework for addressing societal pressures and promoting spiritual growth. Inspired by the positive impact on his own children and their peers, Mark expanded the program to serve other families going through this critical life stage. Through CROP Ministries, he aims to create a lasting legacy of faith and community for future generations.

MA: Hey everybody. I'm thrilled to have an incredible guest with me today, Mark Martinez, founder of CROP Ministries. To start, Mark, for those unfamiliar, what is CROP Ministries, and why is it so important?

MM: CROP Ministries is a nonprofit organization and community of families with shared beliefs and values, united in the goal of intentionally raising and preparing children for adulthood. In our culture, there’s often a vacuum where raising kids is outsourced to schools, churches, or sports, leaving many parents without the tools or understanding to mentor their children effectively. CROP steps in to help families, especially those with pre-teens and early teens, take the first steps toward adulthood with the guidance of parents, grandparents, and mentors. We focus on equipping kids not just with what to think but how to think, helping them make sound decisions and recognize the consequences of poor ones. It’s about creating a deliberate and intentional environment to teach life skills and values that guide them toward adulthood and all it entails.

MA: We met in 2015 when you were focused on mortgage brokering, but CROP Ministries was already a passion of yours. What inspired you to create it?

MM: The idea came when my oldest daughter was about to turn 13. I had just read Already Gone by Ken Ham and Britt Beamer, a research-based book that revealed three out of four kids raised in the church disengage from faith by their late 20s. The disengagement often begins in middle school due to cultural pressures like peer influence, substance abuse, and other challenges. I realized I couldn’t just assume my daughter would be the one who stayed engaged—I needed to be intentional. Drawing from the concept of rites of passage seen in cultures worldwide, like Bar Mitzvahs or Native American traditions, I decided to mentor her through a Christian rite of passage to teach her how to make wise decisions and navigate life. When I asked if she’d like me to do this for her, she said yes. Later, I felt God prompting me to “invite others.” When I asked her if she’d like to include friends and their dads, she agreed, and we began meeting weekly to explore important topics.

MA: How did this small, initial group develop into CROP Ministries as we know it today?

MM: As we worked through topics with that first group, other families started hearing about it—whether through sports teams, schools, or church connections—and wanted the same for their kids. When we graduated that first group of daughters, we began another, and it kept growing. It became clear that many families wanted a structured, faith-based way to mentor their pre-teens and teens through this critical stage of life. That’s how CROP Ministries came to life. We’ve built a community of families dedicated to equipping kids to make sound decisions, guided by faith and values, and avoiding paths that could derail their lives.

MA: I want to discuss rites of passage, particularly for boys, but first, you mentioned something earlier that resonates deeply. Over the years, our connection to the church seems to have weakened, especially among young people. As we approach 2025, what do you think is driving this cultural shift away from the church?

MM: There’s a constant struggle between the message of culture and the message of Christ. These two are oppositional. Culture often leads to enticement, self-indulgence, entitlement, and a false sense of reality, sometimes spiraling into discouragement, depression, even death. In contrast, Christ’s message is one of hope, life, and abundance. But culture is deceitful and enticing, particularly now, where the primary influence comes through devices. This constant exposure draws kids toward a fabricated online reality, leading them to compare their lives to illusions they see online. At the same time, the nuclear family, once a core influence, has diminished due to rising divorces, out-of-wedlock births, and other societal shifts. Kids are placing less value on parental guidance, partly because the family structure has changed. That’s why we focus on helping those within our reach—building community, offering support, and reminding kids that while many challenges they face may not be their fault, such as divorce or trauma, there’s hope, remedy, and victory through reconciliation in a community of faith.

MA: Playing contrarian for a moment, when you describe the dichotomy between culture and faith, or hedonism and self-control, my question is this: is it possible to embrace self-control and reject the culture of selfishness and degeneracy without religion or faith?

MM: You can have a certain level of success, but not complete success. The human condition is self-deceptive, and we often overestimate our ability to overcome destructive behaviors. While someone may attempt self-control without faith, humankind is inherently spiritual. Whether or not you believe it, that truth remains. Recognizing our spiritual nature allows us to see the limits of our flesh and the power of God to bring victory.

For example, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), founded on the 12-step program, emphasizes reliance on a higher power to overcome what the flesh cannot. The Bible highlights this through the works of the flesh—things like drunkenness and lack of self-control—contrasted with the fruits of the Spirit, which include love, peace, patience, and self-control. True victory comes through the Holy Spirit, enabling us to succeed where the flesh will fail. When AA moved away from its original God-centered approach, recidivism increased, showing that without a firm spiritual foundation, success is limited. You may achieve some degree of self-control on your own, but true and lasting victory comes through the power of the Holy Spirit.

MA: CROP is for both boys and girls, but culturally, it feels like we lack meaningful markers for boys transitioning to manhood. How can we help boys truly feel confident and prepared to become men and future leaders?

MM: Yes, CROP is for both boys and girls, typically ages 11 to 15. To address this, I always point to the life of Jesus, where Scripture highlights His birth, His ministry years, and significantly, when He was 12 years old (Luke 2:41-52). The inclusion of age 12 isn’t random—it signals a key life transition. I believe this is a pivotal age when children begin stepping into adulthood, and parents often overlook this natural shift. Being an adult, I propose, means taking full responsibility for two things: your words and your actions. While we can’t control our background, circumstances, or how others treat us, we do have complete control over our speech and behavior. This is the foundation for teaching boys to step into maturity with confidence and self-worth.

MA: You mention our culture lacks clear rites of passage. What role does CROP play in addressing this gap, especially for boys?

MM: Our culture has an absence of significant markers. Without guidance, boys might associate adulthood with getting drunk, losing their virginity, or even being initiated into gangs. None of these teach true responsibility. At CROP, we emphasize that adulthood begins when one’s body becomes biologically capable of reproduction. This signifies a profound responsibility. Through our program, we mentor boys (and girls) over a year-long process, addressing issues like peer pressure, substance abuse, and sexuality. It’s not just a procedural “you’re a man now” ceremony—it’s intentional preparation. By the end, families declare with meaning, “This is my son in whom I am well pleased,” equipping them with the tools and confidence to navigate adulthood.

MA: I want to touch on the unique challenges facing Generation Alpha. For example, pornography is more accessible than ever—it’s no longer hidden in magazines or tapes; it’s immediately available online. How has this shift impacted the way boys view relationships, women, and their future roles in the household?

MM: The biggest difference today is the hyper-sexualization of everything. Sexuality is not just pervasive in media but is now openly taught in schools, even to kids as young as kindergarten. They’re being asked to explore and question their sexual identity—something we never encountered at that age.

This normalization and celebration of alternative lifestyles provoke a heightened sense of sexuality in kids. It’s especially impactful on boys, who are wired differently when it comes to sexual desires. The expectations they develop, shaped by pornography, are unnatural and harmful in the context of real relationships. Girls in our CROP program frequently share how dating is distorted because boys expect relationships to mirror what they see online. This erosion of values results in more single-parent households, absentee fathers, and a loss of respect for marriage as a lifelong commitment.

MA: So, how does CROP address these issues and help kids prepare for their future roles as husbands, wives, or parents?

MM: At CROP, we teach kids to recognize the long-term impact of their choices. I tell them that their journey to becoming a good husband, wife, or parent doesn’t start when they get married or have kids—it starts now. Decisions made in their teens shape the legacy they’ll pass on to their future families.

We emphasize that poor choices lead to destruction, which is exactly what their spiritual enemy wants. By understanding this and fighting against it, they can prepare themselves to be the spouse and parent their families will one day need. This mentorship process is critical for teaching kids how to make wise, intentional decisions now to build strong families and lasting legacies in the future.

MA: Screen addiction seems like a big issue, especially tied to pornography. Parents are glued to their phones at dinner or the park, and kids see this as normal. Then a child gets introduced to porn through a phone and becomes addicted. Isn’t tech addiction, not just porn, the larger problem? How would you address this?

MM: 100% yes. Screen addiction is a major problem, and it begins with the parents. Phones trigger dopamine, the brain's reward center—the same as food, drugs, or pornography. Even adults fall into this trap with FOMO, fear of missing out. Parents must realize they set the tone. If a child sees their parents glued to phones, they internalize that as normal.

Parents are the adults—they control the environment. Some of the most well-balanced, kindest kids I’ve seen come from homes without phones or TVs. These kids read, create, explore, and engage in brain-building activities instead of passive screen use. Parents must take responsibility, limit screens, and provide alternatives like books, art supplies, or social interactions tailored to their child's interests.

MA: What about kids who learn healthier habits at CROP but return home to families addicted to screens? How would you guide them to deal with that inconsistency?

MM: That’s a challenge, but parents must take responsibility. They control the household environment. Set clear rules, create screen-free zones, and organize screen-free activities. It’s important to understand each child’s wiring—some are academic, so provide books; some are creative, so offer art supplies; others are relational, so organize social activities with friends. The goal is to provide enriching options that replace screens. Numerous studies show the harm excessive screen use causes, so we must focus on controlling what we can within our homes and offering meaningful alternatives.

MA: Let’s consider a case study. A 12-year-old girl comes to you and says, “I’m confused. I don’t know if I’m a boy or a girl, or even what my sexuality is.” What advice or guidance does your program offer to help with that challenge?

MM: That’s a timely question because I recently conducted a workshop on gender identity and confusion in young people. I started by sharing data from Statista, a secular research organization, which shows a significant increase in LGBTQ identification across generations. For example, the Silent Generation saw 1-2% identify as LGBTQ, while Gen Z’s numbers have surged to over 20%, with some estimates suggesting 30%. These rising figures correlate with increased cultural exposure. If a parent faces this situation, the first step is not to freak out.

If you react strongly, you signal to your child that you’re not a safe person to talk to. Stay calm and ask thoughtful questions like: “What do you mean by trans?” and “How did you come to this conclusion?” These questions help uncover the root of their feelings. Additionally, ask, “Do feelings always tell the truth?” and “Do feelings ever change?” Since many people grow out of these thoughts by 18, it’s important to guide them without making hasty conclusions. Finally, discuss long-term implications of transitioning and encourage critical thinking. The goal is to help them reason through these feelings while maintaining a calm, supportive presence.

MA: A follow-up: You mentioned cultural influences, but there’s also the argument that not affirming a child’s gender identity could lead to depression or even suicidal thoughts. How should parents navigate this delicate balance?

MM: That’s a real concern, but we need to approach it thoughtfully. Studies show that nearly 80% of those identifying as trans have considered or attempted suicide, which is alarming. However, affirming feelings without guidance might not be the best solution either. Instead, parents should equip themselves to have these conversations early and often. For example, discuss how feelings change over time and highlight the long-term effects of transitioning. Help children think critically about their decisions while ensuring they feel safe and loved. As parents, we must prepare for these discussions before they arise, fostering an environment of support while guiding them toward reasoned decisions.

MA: You’ve mentioned the contrast between culture and faith. Taking the stand that you do against cultural norms must invite adversity. Are you facing any pushback, whether locally, regionally, or nationally? Do you encounter resistance from those with entrenched interests?

MM: I haven’t faced significant pushback yet, likely because the CROP community we’ve built primarily consists of people of faith. That said, we’ve had families where the kids initially didn’t share their parents’ faith, but through the program, they began to own their beliefs. I always emphasize that faith can’t be inherited; it must become personal. When it’s their own, they’ll embrace its requirements, recognizing those requirements as beneficial, not restrictive.

I expect pushback in the future from those who don’t share our beliefs, and that’s okay. Everyone has the freedom to choose their path. I don’t impose faith but offer an alternative. Jesus didn’t come to condemn but to save, showing us there’s a better way. I invite everyone—even those without faith—to participate in CROP, listen, and explore. Maybe they’ve never truly seen a life lived well through faith or have been turned off by poor representations of Christianity. This is an opportunity to hear a new perspective. The cultural message is everywhere—on TV, social media, in music. All I ask is to hear the message of Christ and consider if there’s a better life available for you.

MA: When you discuss this, I’m reminded of those late 90s and early 2000s talk shows like Dr. Phil, where parents brought on kids involved in gangs, drugs, and promiscuity. Do you think there’s ever a case where someone might come to you with a child so far gone that they can’t be brought back?

MM: Absolutely, though I haven’t encountered it within the context of CROP. The key difference is that CROP is not a drop-off program where parents leave their kids expecting us to fix them. It’s designed for parents to be the primary teachers—not schools, sports coaches, or even pastors.

Parents must attend every CROP event with their child; we don’t allow drop-offs. That’s a big part of our culture, and it’s something we want to change. Now, for children who are really off the rails, some parents take a hands-off approach, saying, “I’ve tried everything—now you fix them.” That’s beyond CROP’s scope. However, there’s an incredible nationwide program I often refer families to. It was developed by school resource officers working with kids facing severe issues like drugs and gang involvement. This program teaches parents to enforce love in a healthy way and establish firm boundaries, even for kids prone to violence or extreme rebellion. It’s truly transformative—I’ve gone through it twice myself because it’s that impactful.

MA: What if a family came to you and said, “I’m on board with everything that you’re doing, but we’re not Christian”?

MM: Absolutely, they’re 100% invited. I explain to them that we teach everything from a faith perspective, with every lesson tied to a Bible Memory Verse that supports the week’s subject matter. It’s up to them to decide how they engage with that. I make it clear they’re welcome as long as they come with a learning mindset and a willingness to understand the Christian perspective. However, if they intend to be adversarial or combative, this isn’t the right program. We aren’t here to argue doctrine or pit one faith against another; this program focuses on mentoring and building understanding.

MA: How do you address religion within CROP Ministries for families with diverse beliefs?

MM: When it comes to religion, we do discuss world religions objectively—exploring who founded them, their origins, and their core beliefs. For perspective, there are over 4,000 known religions worldwide. But I tell the teens that humans are experts at complicating things, including religion. In reality, it boils down to just two: those who believe Jesus is who He said He is, and those who don’t. Jesus stands apart because His credentials are unmatched. He fulfilled prophecies, performed miracles, and was validated by both religious and secular accounts. If you’re going to join a team, why not choose His? This is why we center on Jesus—He’s unparalleled and worth exploring in depth.

MA: Mark, as we wrap up, if people are interested in learning more about CROP Ministries and how to get involved, what’s the best way for them to do that?

MM: Absolutely! They can visit our website at

https://www.cropministries.org/

. The site has all our contact information, and you can send us emails directly. We’re a nonprofit, so if you love what we’re doing, I’d also encourage you to consider supporting us financially. Our goal is to grow nationally, and while we’ve proven the concept locally and finalized the materials for nationwide distribution, scaling comes with its expenses. Supporting this effort is about more than just helping the kids in the program; today’s generation will shape tomorrow’s voters, workers, leaders, and society as a whole. Raising strong boys and girls now is far better than trying to fix broken men and women later. We also have a Facebook page and are working to expand our online presence as funding allows. Please connect with us and join this important mission!

MA: Thank you so much, Mark. Congratulations on all your success.

Please note: the transcript of this interview has been edited for clarity.