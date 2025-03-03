Jeffrey Tucker is Founder, Author, and President at Brownstone Institute. He is also Senior Economics Columnist for Epoch Times, author of 10 books, including Life After Lockdown, and many thousands of articles in the scholarly and popular press. He speaks widely on topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube.

MA: It’s an honor to have Jeffrey Tucker here today. We’re discussing whether wokeism, COVID lockdowns, and global technocracy have sparked an awakening. Jeffrey, how has the tyranny of the 2020s fueled a return to faith and traditional values?

JT: For a long time, there was a civic religion of trust in institutions—government, bureaucracies, academia, science, and big corporations. But in 2020, that system turned against the people with extreme protocols—closing schools, churches, and businesses, forcing a bizarre Kabuki dance that lasted far too long.

Then came the so-called cure for a virus that, for over 99% of people, was more of an annoyance than a real threat. Yet they pushed universal adoption of a potion that ultimately didn’t work. By late 2021, public incredulity hit a peak. The Biden administration tried to prolong and contain the revolt, believing control over media, elections, and education would secure their grip. But the recent election proved otherwise.

Now, people are seeking authenticity—whether in healthier lifestyles, stronger family ties, or a return to faith. When technocratic orthodoxy collapses, people ask: If that wasn’t true, what is? And that’s where we are today.

MA: It's an interesting phrase you used—“contain the revolt.” Can you go back and explain what exactly you mean? What revolt are you referring to?

JT: Since probably, I would say, the mid-90s, we've seen a rising, population-wide distrust and really, anger. I mean, it started small and just grew and grew. Really, I would say since the end of the Cold War. Because, just to go back in time, we put up with a gigantic national security state, surveillance, high taxation, and regulation—everything that came with it—over the course of the Cold War because we had this ferocious, allegedly ferocious, enemy abroad.

But after the Cold War ended, it wasn’t clear why this stuff still existed. And on both the left and right, there was a real clamor to return to normalcy. But normalcy simply would not return. Every election cycle, some candidate would promise reform—hope and change, government fixes—but cycle after cycle, nothing ever changed. Then, finally, it all just kind of exploded out into the open. Right now, I think there’s been a long effort to contain that—to contain the population’s revolt against this Leviathan and all its works.

MA: During the height of COVID hysteria, I kept hearing, "the old normal is over," marking a shift between past and future. But now, as I look around, the restrictions and chaos of the 2020s seem almost forgotten—like they never happened. No one talks about it. Based on the election results and where we are now, do you think we’ve returned to normal, or could it be even better with people now more empowered?

JT: The awakening is the big difference between now and 2019, but we’re never going back to those days. There was a lot of trust back then, and people were shocked by what happened. I appreciate your comment about walking around wondering what happened to us. Sometimes I ask myself the same thing—what were they really planning for us?

There was some crazy stuff unfurled during those months and years. I remember about six months into the lockdowns, Anthony Fauci and his co-author—who has since been fired and disgraced—wrote a major scholarly article in a peer-reviewed journal speculating about the future. They claimed that to protect ourselves from infectious diseases, we needed a complete reconstruction of how society functions.

The premise was built on this bizarre rewriting of history, dating back 23,000 years to when humans first developed the ability to travel. They argued that since then, we've been spreading disease and that we needed to put an end to it. Their vision for the future included dispersing cities, eliminating mass gatherings like sports events and concerts, implementing widespread microbial surveillance—not just for humans but for all animals—and even banning pets from homes.

It was a chilling read. This was August 2020, and here was the public face of lockdowns outlining what kind of world they wanted to create. I think a lot of crazy ideas were unleashed during that period. I can't prove it, but sometimes I wonder if they genuinely intended to abolish retail shopping, move everything online, concentrate all distribution under a handful of corporations, and enforce a vaccine passport system. A true dystopia. Maybe they actually thought they could pull it off.

MA: Yeah, I get that sense too. In some ways, we were fortunate, in others, not. I remember Fauci saying handshakes were over, we'd have to bump elbows, and masks would be permanent. And yet, it seems people have forgotten how willing many were to enforce COVID passports or even put others in FEMA camps. I saw it in Los Angeles, and now it’s like that time never happened—no masks, no restrictions. Do you think they failed to implement their full agenda due to pushback? And have people woken up enough to prevent it from happening again?

JT: It won’t happen in the exact same way, but something similar could. I believe the plans are in place. Next time, it’ll take a more indirect route—through animal control. They’ve been slaughtering chickens for over 18 months, and we see the impact in egg prices. There’s a push for mRNA vaccines in livestock, and unlike individual choices about masks or shots, farmers can’t simply refuse. If the Department of Agriculture mandates it, they risk being shut down. This could be an effective strategy unless something is done quickly to curb bureaucratic power.

You also mentioned how willing people were to put others in FEMA camps. The entire COVID response was a class-based imposition—where the professional managerial class controlled the working class. A third of the population wanted to stay clean, working remotely while relying on the lower third to deliver their groceries.

The middle third was expected to live on universal basic income indefinitely. This was a class divide, and compliance wasn’t surprising because professional life in this country is built on obedience. Universities and workplaces train people to follow the system—get good grades, land an internship, climb the career ladder, etc. Under those conditions, people weren’t prepared to suddenly become Thomas Paine.

MA: I completely agree. I think this conditioning starts as early as pre-K, maybe even earlier. Social media also reinforces conformity—people chase likes, views, and approval, pushing them to go along with the crowd, especially in the professional class you mentioned. It seems the key to preventing this is eternal vigilance. I've been reading your Epoch Times articles, and many columnists describe a "Trump effect," where things seem to be improving. But at any moment, the other shoe could drop. How do we stay vigilant, especially with what’s happening to farmers, to ensure this never happens again?

JT: Eternal vigilance sounds great until you can’t pay your phone bill. Financial control has been the key way they’ve kept the population in check. What’s fascinating now is the turnabout—everything the government did to the public, from surveillance and censorship to financial strangulation and forced closures, is now being turned on the government itself by the Trump administration.

People are getting notifications: You’re fired. And they’re outraged. But wait—didn’t the government do the same to a third of the population in 2020 and 2021? They fired people left and right. Now Trump wants to surveil them, and they’re saying, No, you can’t do that! You can’t access our systems; you can’t audit our books. Nobody’s done that in 80 years! One way to see what’s happening now is that Trump is doing to the government what the government did to us over the last five years.

MA: Right? You mentioned that halting bureaucracy is key to stopping this. Do you think this effort will work?

JT: We’re just at the beginning, and the hysteria over relatively minor cuts shows how bad the problem is. Excluding the military, the federal civilian bureaucracy has 2.4 million employees, most assuming lifetime employment. I’m not sure where things stand with retirements, buyouts, or firings, but real estate prices in D.C. and Northern Virginia are crashing as people leave.

Even if 100,000 people have faced job instability, that’s nothing. Cutting 500,000 would still leave 1.9 million employees, so the government would remain massive. I doubt they’ll cut even that much, but The New York Times, CBS, and all the major media outlets are losing their minds over what are, so far, very marginal changes.

MA: Right? This ties back to authenticity. Many, including myself, turn to alternative media because we don’t trust what we’re being told. Beyond bureaucracy, another way to stay vigilant is waking people up. Older generations remember life before extreme surveillance and post-9/11 security measures—when we had more rights. The concern is younger generations. They don’t know the freedoms we lost and don’t seem to care. Men, especially young boys, are disengaged. I have two sons—how do we get them to care and take an interest in their future?

JT: The most important thing for children is work—give them a job, ideally in a small business or family enterprise. They need real-world experience. Since World War II, fewer young people have had this, meaning we’ve denied them adventure, responsibility, and exposure to production, customers, and reality.

Instead, we’ve raised generations insulated from real life, sitting in classrooms, listening to experts, detached from meaningful work. It’s become a status symbol—how long can you avoid entering the workforce? Many don’t get their first job until 25, then complain about how hard it is because everything feels unpleasant compared to years of living off someone else’s dime.

Early work experience changes everything. Parents should give kids jobs, purpose, and real responsibilities as soon as possible. I hope the Trump administration moves forward with a reform eliminating all taxes for workers under 20. That would be a huge step toward cultural recovery.

MA: I agree. I had a job at 15, and I remember reading an editorial you wrote about your early jobs. I think you’re onto something important. But while getting kids employed would build confidence and skills, we have another challenge—AI. It’s rapidly replacing jobs, even in fields once considered secure, like computer engineering. Given this tension, what’s your take on AI and its impact on the job market and young people’s future?

JT: I look forward to AI gutting the professional managerial class—I’m overjoyed. I want to see mass unemployment in jobs that AI can do. I think it’s brilliant.

But my real concern is education. A whole generation is growing up thinking they don’t need to know anything because AI knows everything, and that’s a huge mistake. AI is a powerful tool if you already have knowledge—if you know what questions to ask. If not, it becomes the greatest tool for mass manipulation ever created.

I don’t know how we get people back to reading, but I believe every home should have a library with physical books—Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire, the great classics. You can buy them cheaply, read and master them. If you build a strong knowledge base, AI becomes a powerful asset—and gives you a real advantage in the workplace.

MA: I completely agree. I’ve been hearing about cognitive diminishment, where AI takes over more intellectual tasks, much like how people lose math skills after school from lack of use. If we outsource too much mental work to AI, aren’t we facing the same risk?

JT: Yeah, I think so. It’s going to make us even lazier intellectually, which is not good. I don’t know the solution, but I really feel for college professors. I remember speaking to about 350 high school seniors about economics.

To start, I asked how many had ever had a job. Only two hands went up. I stood there thinking nothing I say will matter. Their one skill was sitting there, pretending to listen.

So I scrapped my talk and just urged them to get a job as soon as possible.

MA: Not only that, but it would help emotionally too. There’s so much navel-gazing among young people—so much time spent curating their online image, focusing on victimhood. But if you’re engaged in something productive, especially something that benefits others, it shifts the focus off yourself.

JT: Yeah, that’s really true. I’m very sympathetic to the idea that parents should delay giving kids cell phones as long as possible. Realistically, I don’t know how long you can wait, but as long as possible. No social media, no TikTok, no Instagram—it’s just terrible for kids' attention spans.

Reading, writing, and math—honestly, we need to go back to a 19th-century-style education. Right now, we’re seeing the highest-performing professionals coming out of homeschooling or hybrid community-based schooling, not big public schools.

It’s interesting—just ten years ago, homeschooling carried a stigma. But during COVID, when schools shut down, homeschooling was basically forced on parents, and that changed attitudes. Now, public schools are emptying out, private schools are full, and alternative education is becoming a normal part of American life. Schooling is in total upheaval right now, even if no one is really talking about it.

MA: I agree. Another aspect we haven’t touched on as much is the cultural side. What’s happening politically is shaping our culture, especially through entertainment and art. Going back to vigilance, what can individuals do to create a culture that revives the old values we once had and helps turn things around?

JT: Staying off mass media—but I don’t think that’s going to be too difficult. Recently, Saturday Night Live aired its 50th-anniversary episode, and they were all toasting to the next 50 years. Yeah, I doubt it. I think it’s done. That whole world—mass media, mass entertainment, the old institutions, and the legacy shows—they’ve discredited themselves.

And it’s not just about Trump, though we use him as a reference point. They fought against change, but change happened anyway, which puts them firmly in the category of the old order. The new order is built on family, community, truth, and faith.

They’re under enormous pressure right now. RFK Jr. is talking about eliminating pharmaceutical advertising, and if that happens, most of what we call mass media will collapse. And honestly? I welcome that.

MA: I do too. So if we’re moving away from this monoculture model, what will new art forms look like, and where will they be distributed?

JT: I don’t really have the answer to that, but I think we're heading toward something old-fashioned—social structures and cultural norms from before World War I, something more real. That war marked a turning point, ushering in the managerial revolution, central control, conscription, and a world of imposed order. Without that, we return to a more community-based life, focusing on regenerative agriculture, health, and faith.

This recovery of what we’ve lost will take decades. I believe we’re just at the beginning, and within the next year, we may uncover financial scams beyond imagination. We might even find that eliminating fraud could balance the budget without crisis—maybe even remove the income tax. People are asking fundamental questions like, Why are we stealing everyone’s money all the time?

The transition will be long and painful, especially as we realize the depth of corruption since World War II. But COVID and the lockdowns were a turning point—the moment the elites turned on the people, and the people started fighting back. I’ve long wondered what a revolution in an industrial democracy would look like. We’ve seen it in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, but what about the U.S. and Europe? Now, we’re gradually finding out. I believe it will be peaceful and ultimately improve things, but the journey from here to there will be something to behold.

MA: I agree. Thank you, Jeffrey, for your invaluable insights. If people want to follow your work, where can they find you?

JT: I’m posting on X all the time @@jeffreyatucker, and I run the Brownstone Institute, which focuses on understanding the post-lockdown world—philosophically and otherwise. We’re probably the only think tank doing this. I also write weekly and contribute daily to Epoch Times.

MA: I love your work. Thank you again, Jeff.

JT: My pleasure. Thank you.

This article has been lightly edited for clarity