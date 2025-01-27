The day after the presidential election, I felt tired.

Exhausted. BTW, that’s not my normal—usually, I’m filled with energy.

After some reflecting, I realized why I was so beaten down. These last four years forced me to armor up. To always be in protective mode. Every day brought some fresh new horror: a disastrous Afghanistan surrender, J6 Kangaroo trials, COVID tyranny, Ukraine malfeasance, online censorship, political persecutions, a WHO sovereignty grab … the list goes on and on.

Endless bad news takes its toll on your psyche. If you are anything like me, you had to brace yourself anytime you read the news.

All that changed last November.

Since then, I’ve felt the Trump Effect. Optimism replaced despair. Still, I wondered: would Trump walk the talk?

As of week one, that answer is clear. Let us count some of the many ways our new administration is a positive break from the old.

WHO Withdrawal

In February, I penned articles about the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty based on my interview with Dr. Meryl Nass of Children’s Health Defense Fund. Let’s revisit her words on this subject:

An elite band of globalist leaders selected the World Health Organization as a method to gain greater control over all of us legally. You would think an organization like the United Nations would be a better path for passing international agreements, but the UN has a security council with veto power.

However, at the WHO, there's no security council, no veto power, no accountability for any WHO officials. And everyone who works at the WHO holds diplomatic immunity. This means nobody can be charged for their crimes.

Thankfully, Trump pulled us out of the WHO. Please read the White House’s own press statement: “The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

Clemency for January 6 Prisoners

It’s more than telling that one of outgoing President Biden’s final political acts was to pardon the deeply corrupt J6 Committee. For the last four years, paper tiger tyrants like Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff tried to gaslight people into thinking this event was “worse than 9/11.”

Anyone who could see the propaganda knew the public was being deceived. They also knew the horrendous punishments were deeply unfair against so many Americans exercising their constitutional right to protest.

Trump did the right thing by pardoning most of those still imprisoned and commuting sentences of those who engaged in wrongful acts deserving of punishment. I invite you to read the words of Brent Regan, chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, published in the CDA Press:

“One of Trump's first actions was to undo what history will show as America’s darkest chapter since the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the release of the Jan. 6 protest political prisoners, some of whom had been incarcerated for over four years without trial. Biden's pardoning of the entire J6 Investigation Committee only cemented their role in this shameful drama. It is becoming increasingly likely that Jan. 6 will be remembered in history as a Deep State operation against Trump and his supporters.”

Central Bank Digital Currency Ban

For years, I have been sounding the alarm on CBDCs a.k.a. programmable money. The idea behind this disturbing technology is simple. Instead of having physical dollars, we would all exchange digital tokens. The problem is centralized control. Should the Deep State get its way, they could penalize citizens for transgressions like exceeding their carbon quota. Likewise, with such control, government actors could turn off your access to money with CBDCs, locking you out of society.

Trump stopped this threat by executive order. As NASDAQ reports: “Except to the extent required by law, agencies are hereby prohibited from undertaking any action to establish, issue, or promote CBDCs within the jurisdiction of the United States or abroad. Except to the extent required by law, any ongoing plans or initiatives at any agency related to the creation of a CBDC within the jurisdiction of the United States shall be immediately terminated, and no further actions may be taken to develop or implement such plans or initiatives.”

These three items don’t begin to scratch the surface of other wins this week. Others worth mentioning include:

~Pardoning Ross William Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road Marketplace, for what should have been perceived as a non-crime. (If we accept the reasoning behind his egregious sentencing, why don’t they go after banks for facilitating all kinds of crimes, including sex trafficking minors?)

~Revoking the security clearance for the 51 intelligence “professionals” who interfered in the 2020 election by falsely claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was somehow a Russiagate conspiracy.

~Dropping the COVID shot requirement for legal immigrants wishing to come to this country. It’s beyond absurd that these shots—sold to the public as vaccines—were forced upon people. It’s also a disgrace that so many of our so-called medical experts went along with the previous regime’s anti-human agenda. It’s appalling that cities like L.A. required digital vaccines passports and that colleges made young people roll up their arms to get an education.

~Reinstating soldiers dismissed for refusing to get the COVID shots. It’s especially heartening that those brave individuals who stood their ground will receive full back pay. MSN reports Trump’s words: “And I will sign in order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It’s going to end immediately. Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission, defeating America’s enemies.”

Based on wins like this and more—did I mention Trump ordered the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination reports released?—it’s no wonder our 47th president is enjoying a groundswell of support and favorable polling. While it’s true no president is perfect and there will surely be many things to criticize over the next four years, credit should be given when it’s due.

“Our long national nightmare is over,” Gerald Ford said when he assumed the presidency from a disgraced Richard Nixon. It feels that way in America now. Although I would change “national” to “global” from that last sentence. For too long, forces of darkness have prevailed in the light of day. They overran our nation, squandered our goodwill, looted our coffers, defiled our laws, and brainwashed our kids.

That ends now.

Let 2025 serve as the year the Great American Renaissance began. Not because of Trump. But because of what he represents: a rallying cry to do what is good, true, and beautiful for our republic. And ultimately our world.

God bless all of you.