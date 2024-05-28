Scott Page is famous for his amazing musical output with Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. He has collaborated with marquee acts like The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, and Janet Jackson, to name a few. More than that, Scott is also a pioneer in breakthrough decentralized technology reflecting his idiosyncratic and brilliant mind. Below is our fascinating interview.

MA: Let’s start with innovation. Why is decentralized tech so critical in combating threats to our liberty?

SP: It's freedom, right? Decentralizing is crucial. One of the biggest threats now is the centralization of everything, especially currency with the push for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs.) I don't have much faith in a handful of humans controlling everything. Decentralization allows us freedom to make choices and move around instead of being stuck in one system. In the crypto world and Web3 space, decentralization gives us choice and liberty. It's vital to fight with every cell of our body to stay decentralized. That’s the only way to prevent tyranny.

MA: Some people are of the mind that music—especially rock and rap—have been co-opted by dark forces to hijack hearts and minds. As a world-renowned performer, what are your thoughts?

SP: I couldn't agree more. The reason I say that is because I have been in the music business all my life. It's interesting because I didn't see a lot of things earlier on in my career. I just took them for granted and didn't notice the symbolism that was going on, especially in Hollywood. Even so, I don't wish to talk about this from a political point of view. I am coming from a humanity standpoint. I love everyone. I don't care about gender or race or whatever is meant to divide us.

Whatever you want to be is fine with me. This is about humanity.

Not long ago, I saw this interview with a satanist priest. He had been in top positions of power for decades before he left the church. When he left, he wanted to go on the circuit to tell everyone what’s really going on in Hollywood and the music business. (Basically the satanist church became even too much for him. Just imagine being in the satanist movement for all those years and then getting to the point where you say: ‘Enough is enough. Things have gone too far!’)

Anyway, the interviewer finally asked: 'What did the satanists say when you decided to leave and start talking?'

He says, 'Oh, they all laughed at me.'

'What do you mean they laughed?' the interviewer asked.

The satanist priest explained that the church told him, ‘Number one: Nobody's gonna believe you. Number two: We already own Hollywood. We're in your schools. We're in your libraries. We're in your government. We're everywhere already. People just don't know it and don't understand it.'

The larger point, according to that former satanist priest is this: Satanism isn’t just about evil occult rituals. The real power of this seductive ideology is that it’s all about me. “If it feels good, do it. Morals become secondary”—that’s the real secret behind it all.

Once you start looking at the world from that viewpoint, once you look at what's going on in Hollywood, you will understand what we are up against.

As for rock and roll being subverted, he said it started with Led Zeppelin and the devil worshipping sign they would flaunt with their pinky, forefinger, and thumb spread apart. This was the first major symbol to go mainstream. The satanists definitely used rock and roll and rap to infiltrate hearts and minds.

I know this firsthand because I played in all these big bands, so I was invited to so many parties. As you can imagine, I saw the real crazy scene from a high level. Reflecting on what I witnessed, it’s clear how the industry was taken over.

MA: What’s your response to someone who might just shrug all this off?

SP: It should not be dismissed. We're in a spiritual war right now between good and evil, the conscious vs. the unconscious. We're watching morals being completely hijacked in every aspect, using “morals” as a backdoor to a darker agenda. You're especially seeing what I'll call hate in the name of love.

MA: What’s that?

SP: A so-called “evolved” person in the New Age spiritual movement might say, ‘It's okay for me to hate because I'm so loving and so caring.’ (They might not use these exact words or be so self-conscious in their worldview, but this is still their sentiment.)

Here’s an example. When I go on Facebook, I see all these posts about love. People tout phrases like ‘We love everybody.’ ‘We are inclusive.’ ‘We are for kindness.’ But then this “loving” person will come across a political post they disagree with. Then the knives come out. They become the opposite of inclusive. All that love they professed to possess turns to hate. We all know any form of hate is just hate and goes against any true spiritual teachings.

This comes down to the fact the New Age movement was hijacked. You have people walking around, thinking they're more moral than other people. And so because of the hate they have for certain people they end up being fed content by digital algorithms that further distort their thinking.

MA: How does that worsen the problem?

SP: Whoever controls the algorithms controls the people. These phones in our hands are like little propaganda programming machines. Once you know behavioral science, you’ll start to understand how you can manipulate and control people's thoughts.

We're seeing that throughout media today.

Ask yourself: Why can't we speak to each other anymore? Why are we having so many problems communicating? I've seen families break up over political stuff.

It wasn’t always like this. Growing up, we used to have respectful political conversations. You could be on the right or the left, and we'd get together and hash it out. Nobody would ever leave. And we would never take it so personal.

Now? It’s very personal. If somebody says something in a post, they can get attacked like piranhas. It's the strangest thing. And the question we must ask is: Why is that happening? What’s different than before?

This comes back to Hollywood and the music business. I think about all those things I saw. It was really the takeover of morals. Especially now we're seeing what's really going through high-profile cases like Epstein and P. Diddy.

MA: You think people are waking up?

SP: Definitely. It's all starting to come out. It’s going to be painful for a while, but it really is the Great Awakening. People are waking up globally. This isn't something that's just happening in the U.S. It's happening everywhere.

Even so, I have some really smart friends, people that I've looked up to for years. They’re brilliant. And yet it seems like they've lost the ability to think freely. We're getting to the point where facts don't matter anymore. You could put facts up and nobody will even look at them. Their ideology shuts their brains down.

MA: I have seen this too. It’s very disappointing.

SP: Unfortunately, things will get much worse before they get better. People will only wake up more as they start to see the deterioration of everything around them: Their schools, their finances, their country—all of which we're seeing now. We're about to witness even more interesting things over the next 22 to 24 months—things like we've never seen before. This is one of those moments in time that's been building up. If you've really followed what's going on, you know this is a long-term play.

Now it’s about to really ramp up.

MA: Do you think encoded messages in music from the ‘60s and ‘70s were an analog version of today's digital algorithms? Could those subtle cultural shifts have set the stage for today’s digital manipulation?

SP: Absolutely. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. And you can definitely see it everywhere now. Watch the Grammys. Look at TikTok. Follow any number of influencers and you'll see how society has been reshaped in the last few decades.

In the U.S., our algorithms, especially on TikTok push self-centered content—again, the satanist agenda. Meanwhile, in China, their version of TikTok focuses on education and achievement.

This is on purpose to control populations.

We're in an information war. People need to realize controlling social behavior is powerful. It's so powerful it even affects AI. Instead of someone having to manually manipulate content like in the old days, AI can now do it automatically.

MA: That’s scary.

SP: Yes, and the behavioral science behind it is known and applied. During the mask debates of 2020 and 2021, you didn't have to be a rocket scientist to see masks weren't entirely effective, yet they were pushed, and dissenting information was censored. Why? Because controlling the narrative and information is crucial.

Again, we've reached a point where facts don't matter to some people anymore. You can show them facts, but if it doesn't align with their ideology, they'll dismiss it as lies. It's fascinating and frightening to see it in real time. Algorithms and social networks have a massive influence on shaping thoughts and behaviors.

MA: You said something big is going to happen soon. Can you elaborate?

SP: Look at the jobs AI will soon displace. Globally, millions and millions of people could be out of work in the next 24 months. I'm a technologist with tech companies, and my CTO told us much of our engineering staff will soon be obsolete. AI will soon do many, if not all, the jobs people once did. And this is in tech!

Another example concerns using AI in projects. Not long ago, my team and I thought of creating an NFT card game. Within minutes, AI generated a complete game with all the rules and details. What used to take months or years was done in minutes. This shows how many jobs AI can replace, and we are just at the beginning.

As AI advances, especially with quantum computing, it will get even crazier. People need to dive into these subject and understand them to adapt and survive.

MA: What are further AI dangers?

SP: Think about traffic lights. Even without AI we were already slaves to tech. We wait at stoplights even when no one else is around. We're already conditioned to follow tech. Now that there are AI teachers, it's even more concerning. Imagine a kid waking up, going to school, and the AI teacher tells them, 'The sky is green.' If they have no frame of reference they will believe it. Even if it’s wrong.

AI in the hands of conscious people could be an incredible boon for humanity. But the problem is humans can be very destructive. And now, with AI, a person with a laptop can cause massive amounts of destruction. Massive. People don't realize yet how big AI will be.

AI is getting even smarter because we're feeding it information daily. It's scraping all our data and learning constantly. The potential for AI to manipulate and control is enormous, and we must be aware of that. It's a very interesting but also a very frightening time.

MA: Why is entertainment, especially music and movies, such a powerful force for control?

SP: People love to be entertained, and music is so powerful because it's the universal language—it can talk to anybody. Music has always had a huge impact on people's emotions and thoughts.

Of course, power and money corrupt, and you can see that in Hollywood. That's why I like Web3 so much. It puts power back in the hands of the people. With Web3, you can build your own business and have a direct relationship with your audience. NFTs are also a game-changer because they allow artists to create direct-to-consumer models without needing labels or Hollywood.

But going back to why entertainment is so powerful—it's because of the control it has over people. Look at how the record labels control playlists and streaming networks. They have agendas, and it's clear now more than ever. Katy Perry was once wholesome when she started out. Now look at the dark symbolism and messages in her music. It's all about influencing people.

Satanists have long known how entertainment shapes culture, how it can lead humanity down dark paths, often without people realizing it. It's subtle but effective. That's why it's such a powerful control tool.

MA: We've talked about some scary, unprecedented things. Are you hopeful for the future?

SP: Absolutely. I am hopeful we will win in the end. When you go against nature—which is happening now—nature will take over. Humans have a chance to step up, to escape the Matrix. Again, it’s going to get tougher before it gets easier. But that doesn't mean the ride can't be great. We just have to adapt, do our best, and go for it.

MA: How can people get in touch with you or learn more about your work?

SP: All my social media accounts are @iamscottpage. You can find me on socials like Instagram. Just follow me and send me a message. I talk to everybody. I'm easy to get a hold of so don’t be shy about contacting me!

MA: From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you. We talked about some dark stuff, but I feel the same as you do. This is a great awakening, and it's going to produce many positive things for humanity.