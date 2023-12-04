Klaus Schwab Only Wants You to Travel in the Metaverse
By Michael Ashley
You got to hand it to the globalists. They never stop telling us how to live.
According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), it’s too dangerous for people like you and me to go on vacations ever again.
Why?
The gas you put in your car will worsen climate change. (Never mind the fact that the Davos crowd regularly fly by private jet to sustainability conferen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Great Wakeup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.