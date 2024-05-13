Leigh Dundas is an acclaimed human rights attorney and a fierce freedom fighter. You can read the New York Times smear her for the wildly successful Trucker Convoy here. (Good on you, Leigh! It shows you were over the target.) Leigh once represented Fortune 500 companies in major legal disputes before shifting towards humanitarian efforts.

These days? Her focus is on the Marxist takeover of our education system. She is committed to reversing this nightmare—and teaching not just our youth but citizens the world over—about The Great American Experiment.

MA: Can you tell us about your new educational endeavor?

LD: Recently, Kairos Christian University requested I teach a course. I’ve always wanted to be a college professor. When they asked what I wanted to teach, I suggested focusing on how our youth are being brainwashed by Marxists using neuroscience, psychology, and sociology. I proposed a course using the body of science we know exists to make our kids into winners in this fight against the communist overthrow of our government—which is currently happening.

The university owners, originally from Korea, totally understand the urgency. We’re calling it "The Psychology of the Winner." It’s an online course, so it’s accessible to anyone globally and offers dual credit for high school kids in private Christian schools or homeschoolers. It can transfer over to colleges like UC Davis, UCLA, or Harvard. The course starts on May 18 and runs through June 15, but it’s asynchronous. You can take it any day you like. It costs $290 if you need the course credit, about the usual rate for a homeschool or college course. But if you don’t need the credit, it’s only $99.

Here's a two-minute trailer to for a quick overview. It’s not just a nice-to-have course but a necessity given the current political climate and the threat to our basic freedoms. We came dangerously close to scenarios like the Warsaw Ghettos here in America with the COVID passport mandates. That really shows the need for this kind of education. You can sign up after watching the video link above.

MA: How can we get our children to shrug off the wrong mentality about being victims—and instead—become winners?

LD: The key is to start as young as you can. It's much harder to unbrainwash people than to get there first and give them the correct data early on. People often don't want to hear things from their parents. We all know what it's like to be a kid. It's easier if the content comes from someone else. For example, I’m a pianist and know how to swim, but when my daughter was two, she refused to learn swimming from me. I'd tell her to keep her little hands together so the water wouldn’t go through her fingers, and she’d say, ‘I know how to do it. You don’t tell me what to do.’ So, I finally put her in a swim school, and this very cute old German lady, Miss Rosie, told her the same thing, and she listened. It shows people often hear better from someone who isn't as close to them.

I also find it helps if you don’t go in the front door with your approach. I’ve converted many people to freedom fighters over the last four years, never by talking politics directly. I start with sex slavery. I talk about rescuing girls from brothels in Asia, who say they're not unhappy because their family isn't starving. That opens up discussions on how poor you must be to feel selling your child to a brothel is the only option. Most of these kids come from communist countries like Laos or Cambodia. It’s a stark demonstration of what communism does—it impoverishes to the extent selling a child becomes a viable option to survive.

I literally took my daughter to the killing fields of Cambodia when she was 8. As she stared at the skeletons in the monument, which still rise up from their shallow graves 50 years after Pol Pot's overthrow of Cambodia, she looked at me and asked, ‘What happened?’ I told her, ‘Those in power lied. And by the time the people figured it out, it was too damn late.’ I wanted her to learn never to trust someone just because they're in a position of power. Trust should be earned, not automatically given.

She's at one of the most liberal campuses in California right now but cannot be brainwashed based on the real education I gave her. There, administrators often survey college students asking them if they think it would be cool to live in a communist or socialist country. Before the pandemic, 51% said yes. Not my daughter! She knows better because she's seen the consequences firsthand.

When I start talking about things like sex trafficking, who's going to disagree? It’s sad, and it grabs people's attention. I don't just tackle these issues head-on; I come in through the side door when talking to disbelievers. By the end of our conversations, they've seen the parallels between how Pol Pot or Hitler rose to power and what could happen here in America. Importantly, they draw their own conclusions. They make up their own minds. At that point, I don’t need to preach or lecture anymore. They understand and believe because they have come to these conclusions themselves.

Again, when I discuss these issues, I start by talking about something nobody can disagree with, like the horrors of sex trafficking. It makes people listen, and as we discuss, they start to see the parallels between past atrocities and what’s happening in America now. It’s a wakeup call that works, not because I force them to think a certain way but because they do their own critical thinking.

If we don’t want our children ending up in some communist hell, we need to correct our course through education. People make better decisions when they know more, and it's better if the information comes from someone they're not predisposed to ignore, like a parent or sibling. I use multimodal learning in my classes, emphasizing how people retain information better when they engage directly and even handwrite their notes. I give extra credit for handwritten notes to encourage actively applying the data, not just listening to it.

MA: What will America look like in 10 or 20 years if people don't receive the kind of education you're offering?

LD: COVID is a great preview. Authorities will start with digital passports and restricting travel (like they already tried a few years ago.) That's why when that kind of tyranny comes to your town, you must fight it with everything you have. You need to fight as if somebody has a gun to your head because they do. As soon as you have to show some sort of paperwork or, God forbid, a digital ID to go somewhere, they can tell you you're not allowed entry. And from there, it's a very small step to saying you're not allowed entry anywhere.

One of the reasons I fought that agenda so hard in Orange County is because as Orange County goes, so goes California; as California goes, so goes the nation; as the US goes, so goes the world. We were Ground Zero. I knew it. I knew New York was a lost cause, but I felt like we had a fighting chance. I got an actual Holocaust survivor to call it out in a 30-second TV ad that I aired on CNN, Fox, and MSNBC. She called out our Board of Supervisors for being the new Fourth Reich. And at that point, Ma and Pa Kettle, sitting there on their couch, who are good people but aren’t watching alternative media, were suddenly alerted to this. They started burning up the phone lines of their elected officials. Those officials, wanting to get reelected, dropped that thing like a hot potato.

The reason I fought so hard is because you don't come back from a concentration camp. You can't afford to let society get there. And where are we going with this current communist overthrow of our government? Khrushchev once said, "I'll take America without firing a single shot. I'll hollow it out from within." This is happening now.

We had 51% of our college-aged youth five years ago saying, "Yeah, I think it'd be cool to live in Cuba.” That’s a problem. The answer is to stop taking your kids to Grand Cayman and the Grand Canyon for vacation. Instead, take your kid to Cambodia with you this summer. Walk them through the killing fields, walk them through Auschwitz too. When they see such horrors with their own eyes, and they say, "Oh my gosh," you don't have to preach anything. They will own it, they will internalize it, and they will fight it with everything they have now—and when they finish growing up.

Even so, I can't take everybody with me to Cambodia. That’s why I'm starting with this course. It begins Saturday, May 18. If you’re interested, go to leighdundas.com and click the Education tab to register.

This is how you change young minds. You give them data. They will make better decisions if they have the actual truth. You give them the truth by any means possible. That's why I'm so honored and excited to be teaching.

I want to close with the story of the drowning rat. It goes like this: If you drown a rat on average, it takes the animal 15 minutes to sink to the bottom of the barrel and die. But if you pick him out at minute 14 and tell him, "Hey, little rat, you're a good little rat," and then throw him back in, not only will he swim for another 15 minutes—he will also swim for three damn days.

Such is the incredible power of hope. Real hope. It can literally take a little rat brain and make it override his fears for 36 hours in a row. You are no different than a rat. Actually, you are better than a rat. You have a bigger brain, of course. There are all sorts of hacks like this—you feed your kid eggs for a year; their IQ will be 10 points higher than the kids who didn't eat eggs. You do a Superman pose every day for two minutes and you’ll lower your cortisol 40%, increase your testosterone 20%, and you’ll have better outcomes and make better decisions.

There are tons of unknown pieces of data, big and small, we can teach ourselves and teach our kids so we can win this battle. That is why I'm teaching this course. So join me, won't you? If you haven't already visited my website, go now to leighdundas.com and register at the Education tab. And I cannot thank you enough, Michael, for having me on your show on literally zero notice.

MA: Absolutely. I can’t wait to take this course myself. Thank you very much, Leigh, what you're doing for our country and for our kids.