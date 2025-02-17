“The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function,” the novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald once said. This reality dawned on me the night of Trump’s historic reelection last November.

On the one hand, I was thrilled by Trump’s triumph. On the other, it worried me to see Trump share the stage with Elon Musk. To many, the CEO of X, PayPal, and Tesla is seen as a billionaire rebel.

He’s the cool Coke to Jeff Bezos’ stodgy Pepsi.

But that’s just the thing.

The legacy media and the elite controllers behind them paint Musk this way, hoping we’ll buy their hype. But Elon Musk is no messiah. He’s a 2008 World Economic Forum Young Leader. His grandfather was a technocrat who “believed the world should be governed by technology.”

In fact, the deeper we go, the weirder things get. Maye Musk, his mother, is a model who loves gracing magazine covers sporting the one eye sign.

Picture courtesy of VigilantCitizen.com

Where there’s smoke, there’s always fire in my mind. This leads me to wonder about the time the richest man in the world “dressed in a satanic suit of armor complete with a Baphomet skull and inverted cross.”

“Halloween with my Mom” reads this October 31, 2022 tweet, courtesy of Loudwire.

But these concerns pale in comparison to the fact Musk is on the record for wanting X, formerly Twitter, to become an everything app—just like they have in China. As BBC reports:

Mr Musk has long said that he wants to transform his social media firm, which he bought last year for $44bn (£34.4bn), into a much larger platform. He has previously praised WeChat - a so-called "everything app" that combines chat, dating, payments and social media - and has said creating something "even close to that with Twitter... would be an immense success". In a post on X this week, Mr Musk said that over the coming months, "we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world.”

I spent some time in China in 2019. This allowed me to experience such

centralized control. It’s terrifying. Just imagine the power Musk and those who control him would wield should they get all Americans corralled into one app.

For starters? They could cut off your money for saying or doing the wrong thing. But Elon wouldn’t do that, you might protest.

He bought X to restore free speech. Sure, he did.

Wait. You might also be saying. Elon’s on our side. He’s for governmental accountability. He’s running DOGE to clean up bureaucratic waste.

Remember Fitzgerald’s quote: Two things can be true at the same time.

Elon could appear to be doing these things the MAGA folks love—while also defunding the same agencies tasked with investigating his own companies.

As investigative journalist Peggy Hall reports:

Take a look for yourself. These are some of the agencies that were investigating Musk:

· USAID · USDA (for animal torture in “researching” his brain chips) · SEC (for fraudulently reporting faked info on the performance of Tesla) · EEOC (for racism and discrimination) · DOT (violations regarding his “spaceships”) · Dept of Labor · Dept of Justice

And then we come to perhaps the most disturbing aspect of it all. Let us not forget that the super cool Elon Musk—the one who parties at Mar a Lago with Trump and guest hosts SNL also wants to put brain chips in your head.

What could possibly go wrong? Just ask the monkey test subjects, who suffered gruesome deaths in his morbid experiments.

But that’s not all. Axios reported recently: “As part of their effort to streamline government, Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have proposed using artificial intelligence to identify waste and fraud, but those efforts have been secretive to date…. The public knows virtually nothing about what kinds of AI the government wants to employ, how and where it plans to apply it, and what kinds of oversight and safeguards might be put in place.”

What could go wrong with letting Elon and AI run the government? After all, his grandfather didn’t advocate for such technocracy... or did he?

Remember Fitzgerald’s quote: Two things can be true at the same time. On the one hand, it’s great Trump has returned to power. And also terrifying he brought Elon Musk along for the ride. Like so many others, I adore the positive Trump Effect is having on the economy. Justice is thankfully being served to all the J6ers who were draconically sentenced. And it’s gratifying to see so many terrific appointees such as Tulsi Gabbard and especially RFK Jr. assume office.

It feels like real change for the good is in the air.

On the other hand, let us not blindly cheer on Trump’s new right-hand man. In many revealing ways, Elon has already told us who he is and what he wants. This leads us to one final apt quote, this from the poet Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”