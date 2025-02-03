Maybe you’re like me.

As a married adult with two kids and a career, it’s hard to find time for friends. Even though my friends mean a lot to me.

They always have.

A few years before COVID I came up with an idea. It seemed like my buddies and I only saw each other whenever one of us was getting married. On these special, yet rare occasions, there’d invariably be a bachelor party that finally gave us an excuse to spend a few days together. To bond.

This led to my epiphany: nominate one of us (there were about 10 in our group) to have a bachelor party every year. That gave us the excuse we needed to have a boys’ weekend.

We held fake bachelor parties like this for several years, getting together in fun, sun-soaked places like L.A. or Palm Springs for good old-fashioned camaraderie. In between partying or downtime at the pool, my dudes and I would chat about our lives. It was beautiful. Far from our wives and careers, we’d talk deeply into the night, sharing our challenges and our dreams, our stresses and our wins.

None of those people speak to me anymore.

Not after I told them in 2020 that I thought powerful interests were using COVID to usher in a technocracy.

Another friend and I shared a similarly powerful bond. God bless him—he and his wife were there to watch our dog while my wife went into labor with our first child. He had a man cave where we’d discuss movies and the books we were reading. Over glasses of scotch we’d explore big ideas like why we are really here and the nature of reality. These discussions went on for hours.

He also stopped talking to me when I challenged him on the “vaccine” and the scientific necessity of masks.

One more. This one hurts the most.

I had a buddy we’ll call Jack. Jack and I went as far back as 6th grade. We used to have sleepovers at each other’s houses and take the bus home from school. I can still remember the day he got his braces off and how his mom used to pack soup for him in a thermos back in middle school. I spent many New Years with him, driving down to Jacksonville where he lived, to celebrate.

Godfather to my two children, Jack was one of my groomsmen.

He also stopped talking to me.

In his eyes, I became too radical. He “no longer knew me” or had “anything in common with me.”

I often think about Jack and all the other friends I lost. All that time we spent together. All the parties we went to. All the chats we had. All the trips we took together. All the projects we worked on. All the confidences we kept. All the times we said how much we loved each other.

Were all those friendships superficial?

Did none of our shared history matter?

Was it that easy to end it all just because I saw the world differently?

It’s been nearly five years now since COVID-19 rocked the world. Time’s passage has vindicated me for all the stances I took, all the ways I defied the mainstream media and my friends’ views.

Here is a sampling:

-Masks don’t work.

-Staying six feet apart is nonsense.

-Force masking kids is deeply harmful.

-Schools should never have closed.

-Remote learning is a joke.

-COVID didn’t come from a pangolin in some Chinese wet market.

-“Six weeks to slow the spread” was pure propaganda.

-There are no “essential” businesses. All businesses are essential.

-We were never safer alone.

-The “vaccines” were not vaccines. Nor were they safe and effective.

-The virus wasn’t nearly as deadly as we were meant to believe.

There’s so many more lies I could list, including the whopper about Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russian propaganda. But you get the idea. And I am sure you have many more falsehoods you could add to my list.

The fact is, no matter how many things I was right about, I still lost. Not just friends either. Family members won’t talk to me. Those who do steer the conversation away from COVID. They act as if it never happened. They pretend like they didn’t put masks on 2-year-olds. That they weren’t okay with mandating vaccine passports. Or sending the unvaccinated off to FEMA camps.

Am I angry with all those people I lost? Sometimes, if I am being honest.

Other times I’m just sad. I cannot believe my friendships were so shallow, my friends so fickle. The other day my 9-year-old son and I were looking through the wedding book filled with pictures my wife made for us.

He kept pointing to people he didn’t know. “Who’s this, Dad?”

I’d tell him my friend’s name and how we knew each other.

“What happened to him?” my son would ask.

My throat tightened as I told him the truth. “We’re not friends anymore.”

“Why not?”

“I don’t know,” I’d say.

Because I don’t. I can’t believe I lost so many of you. I can’t believe we couldn’t move past our differences.

To all the friends I lost, I would like to say this: “I wish things had gone better. I take responsibility for all the wrong things I did. All the wrong things I said. I hope you would too. I also hope one day you will look back at pictures of us and ask yourselves: ‘Why aren’t we friends anymore?’”

If and when you do, I will be here.