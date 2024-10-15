Vera Sharav is a Holocaust survivor and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. She’s spent decades advocating for ethical medical standards and individual rights. Known for her outspoken views on public health, Vera has been deemed controversial for comparing the Holocaust with the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, she continues to bravely highlight dangerous parallels, emphasizing the importance of personal conscience in the face of tyranny.

In Part 3 of 5, Vera discusses how fear and propaganda during COVID-19 echo the manipulation and control seen in the Holocaust. She reflects on the loss of individual rights and the dangers of unaccountable authority.

MA: First, I’m so sorry for what you went through. Looking back at the Holocaust and the recent COVID situation, how is it possible for such evil to happen? What is at the heart of all of this?

VS: Number one is propaganda that instills fear in people. Fear is the most powerful weapon, and you saw what happened with COVID—terror about an invisible virus. There’s a lot of debate among scientists and doctors about whether a highly infectious, lethal virus can even exist. Biologists argue that a lethal virus kills the host, meaning it can’t transmit to others.

The common cold is very infectious but not lethal. So, yes, there’s that argument; although most medical doctors can’t even theoretically accept it because the germ theory is so ingrained in the medical profession. Some scientists, like Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former principal scientist at Pfizer, have even said there was no virus—none at all.

But the vaccine industry is built on the concept of infectious viruses, so it’s a huge industry with a lot at stake. Bacterial transmission spreads, but that’s not the same as a virus. I shouldn’t go too deep here because the experts are fighting over this, but I still have an opinion, and this is what makes sense to me.

MA: How did this fear translate into the extreme measures we saw, like lockdowns and isolating people?

VS: Fear drove the lockdowns, and isolation was particularly sadistic. People don't use the word 'sadistic' anymore, as if only Nazis could be sadistic. But keeping the elderly locked up alone in their final year—that’s sadistic.

Masks deprived children of normal interactions with other human beings. Depriving young children from learning how to speak is sadistic. One- and two-year-olds need to see how we form words with our lips, and they were deprived of that. You can’t just stop their development for three years and expect them to catch up later. Fear was the major tool. Even today, some people are still terrified of the “next virus.” Monkey Pox was supposed to be the next terror. We’ve seen this before, like practice runs. Each time, it was nonsense, but it scared enough people to do whatever they were told, as long as they felt 'protected.' That fear was kept at a high pitch during COVID because the media kept repeating the same thing over and over.

That’s how the fear was maintained.

MA: They even had that ticker tape on the news, constantly showing how many people had contracted COVID. How do you see that influencing people's fears?

VS: Remember Johns Hopkins? They had that map with blotches to look like blood, showing the virus spreading and getting worse by the hour. More people were dying—but they weren’t dying from COVID. They were dying when they went to the hospital.

Ventilators were killing them. And the only drug doctors were allowed to prescribe was known to cause death. Those were bioweapons. Right now, we still don’t know the full number of human casualties from the COVID shots. How did the medical profession go along with injecting millions of people with an injectable drug whose ingredients they didn’t even know. The content of the syringe is kept secret under military cover as part of Operation Warp Speed.

There was no disclosure of anything. So, when you ask about Nuremberg, nothing was really learned. The Nuremberg Code was meant to prevent this. Without informed consent—if doctors didn’t even know what they were injecting—what kind of consent could patients give? Fear paralyzed people, making them unable to think clearly or make normal decisions. They just repeated what they were told.

MA: So you're saying that fear not only paralyzed individuals but also facilitated the transfer of power and wealth?

VS: Exactly. When you have a large population at your mercy, you can execute big plans. One thing that happened across Western Europe and the U.S. was a massive transfer of wealth during COVID.

Local shops—even chain clothing stores—closed. Who benefited? Amazon, Google, Costco, Home Depot and the tech giants. They took over most commercial businesses. In New York City, I can’t even find a place to get buttons or thread—everything is online now. The lockdowns were designed to prevent people from communicating normally. They were designed to prevent people from engaging in normal conversation and the normal exchange of thoughts and ideas. Social intercourse buttresses a sense of self confidence—which they were determined to undermine. The purpose was to keep each of us isolated, fearful, and insecure.

Small businesses couldn’t pay the rent with no customers, and the big corporations profited enormously. It was a major transfer of wealth from the middle class to the already wealthy. The less one-on-one communication, the easier it is to dictate from above. People started looking to the TV for daily orders. I called out Governor Cuomo in 2020 as a mass murderer. He ordered hospitals not to treat the elderly. He sent them to nursing homes—even as he himself predicted: “This virus in nursing homes will spread like fire through dry grass.” Before he issued the order, he gave legal immunity to hospitals and nursing homes. His decree caused the death of over 15,000 New Yorkers. Was he punished? No. He was awarded an Emmy for his great TV briefing performances, and he garnered $5 million from a book deal. That’s how a Holocaust can happen again— when those who issue criminal orders resulting in mass deaths are not held accountable or punished.

MA: In 2024, it feels like many people just want to move on. We’ve recently marked the 9/11 memorial, and the JFK assassination is rarely discussed anymore. From your perspective, are people truly awake now? Are they connecting the dots between COVID and past atrocities like the Holocaust?

VS: No, absolutely not. History has been sanitized and directed by those in control. The people who are awake now were never really asleep. In the U.S., especially in the middle of the country—not on the East or West coasts—but the center of the country, where the farmers, craftsmen, blue collar workers are—they didn’t buy into the scam. They didn’t wear masks.

I remember when they were first pushing the COVID shots, and a CNN reporter went to a diner in Texas. He went from table to table, asking if people were going to take the shot, and everyone said no. Desperate, he asked the people at the last table, 'What if Donald Trump tells you to take it? It’s safe?' A woman replied, 'Who the hell cares what Donald Trump says?' That told me everything. The narrative that Trump supporters— the people whom Hillary Clinton called “deplorables” blindly followed him, wasn’t true—they were thinking for themselves. They liked him for some things, but they didn’t follow him on everything.

MA: It sounds like there's a divide between different groups, especially when it comes to the educated class. What has been your experience with this divide?

VS: Absolutely. In my building, we have all kinds of staff—maintenance workers and so on. I’ve lived there a long time, so many know me by face. I’ve had casual chats with them. When I mentioned masks recently, one worker responded: 'You mean that hoax?'

You can’t have an intelligent conversation about this with the so-called educated class—the PhDs and MDs. There’s a neurologist from Columbia University on my floor, and he was still wearing a mask last March! Think about it, this is a neurologist. You’d think he would know how bad masks are for your health.

Dr. Zev Zelenko fought the COVID Pandemic early on, prescribing hydroxychloroquine and other repurposed medicines, saving thousands of lives. He called masks 'face diapers.' Wearing a mask causes you to breathe in carbon dioxide and everything else from your nose—it’s insanity! They did the same thing in 1918 during the so-called Spanish Flu, and a 1918 hospital study showed no difference between staff wearing masks and those not wearing them. The evidence has been there since 1918—that masks are a tool of control. Wearing one says, 'Yes, I’m your slave, I’ll do whatever you say.' That’s the message and the purpose.

MA: When we talk about the Holocaust and COVID-19, there’s mass brainwashing, but also a crisis of courage, especially among men. How do we encourage people to be braver and disobey orders that violate their conscience?

VS: To fix this, we need to change the education system. It’s no longer education—it’s indoctrination. Universities are all about indoctrination now, and they’ve even taken over nursery schools, confusing children about their “gender” identity. Who authorized this depravity? It’s happening widely—the World Health Organization has its tentacles in our educational system. Who authorized these unaccountable incursions into our education system? Men aren’t assuming their roles because they’ve been emasculated. Little boys are diagnosed with ADHD and given amphetamines—the initiation path to physician-prescribed drug addiction. This has been going on for a long time, and they keep exposing us to more and more prescribed drugs that undermine rather than improve our health. This is a gross violation of the Hippocratic Oath, “First, do no harm.” That should ring the alarm bells!!

MA: So you’re saying the problems run deeper, even beyond education and health, to the idea of control and power?

VS: Yes, exactly. In Europe, they don’t have fluoridated water, but we do. Why? It’s something developed by Nazi scientists. A lot is happening in the name of 'public health,' but doctors are supposed to treat individual patients, not public health as a whole. They swear to do no harm, but now they’re being asked to follow a 'One Health Formula' for everyone.

It’s a crime, but it's lucrative. It ignores individuality—people have different strengths and weaknesses, but this one-size-fits-all approach disregards that. They’ve even removed the idea of God, claiming, as Yuval Harari said, 'We are the gods now. We can hack people.'

These deluded psychopaths believe they’re superior—what the Nazis called the 'Übermensch.' They think they can ruin the atmosphere and push for one world government. They've been building this for a long time, thinking they were ready to take control over all institutions, stripping humanity of its God-given human rights and dignity.

But it’s not going their way because people are waking up. I’d bet my life that anyone who hasn’t taken a COVID shot won’t take any other; even many who took the first shots aren’t lining up anymore. The tide is slowly turning. A key moment was when the FDA endorsed the shot for six-month-old babies—that’s when mothers woke up and said no. Now they’re refusing all shots for their children, and they won’t go back, even if threatened with their kids not being allowed in school.

