Vera Sharav is a Holocaust survivor and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. She’s spent decades advocating for ethical medical standards and individual rights. Known for her outspoken views on public health, Vera has been deemed controversial for comparing the Holocaust with the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, she continues to bravely highlight dangerous parallels, emphasizing the importance of personal conscience in the face of tyranny.

In Part 4 of 5, Vera discusses how mind control and manipulation have been used throughout history. She compares modern societal control to past tactics, including those of the Nazi regime. She highlights the influence of eugenics, propaganda, and technology in shaping public behavior, stressing the need for people to reclaim their autonomy in the face of widespread indoctrination.

MA: It seems like getting people to be brave and disobey orders that go against their conscience is tied to reaching a critical mass. With both COVID and the Holocaust, once enough people buy into lies, the duplicity spreads to their friends and family, almost like mass formation psychosis. Your thoughts?

VS: Mass psychosis was achieved through the Tavistock Institute. Based in England, has long focused on mind manipulation and control, going back to the 19th century. There’s even evidence that Hitler was a product of Tavistock.

Before he was Hitler, he fancied himself an artist and did a watercolor of himself sitting on a bridge over the river Tavy in the town of Tavistock. Since then, Tavistock has been perfecting propaganda and mind-control techniques.

MA: So you’re saying this goes beyond something like a British version of MK Ultra? Is this all part of a larger plan?

VS: It's much bigger. It also includes CIA MK Ultra and all that. Don’t forget, the Nazis used similar tactics, like fear, chemicals, and drugs for mind control. All of this was developed together with eugenics in the mid-19th century, and many members of British intelligence were eugenicists.

Bertrand Russell, who was thought of as a peace lover, wrote in 1931, and later updated in the 60s, about the planned a two-tier class education system: one for the elite, will encourage students to be creative and think critically, and the rest of us are to be kept busy with games and music. Russell even said, 'We’ll get children to believe that snow is black.' Think about how diabolical that is—purposely twisting children's thinking to control how they think.

MA: This makes me think of TikTok, video games, and social media. Are these the outgrowth of what he's talking about, getting kids to focus on things that waste their potential?

VS: That's exactly what I’m talking about—total control. Our kids will get a great education, but others will be kept down, treated like a herd. This is the elite mentality.

And they've been doing this for a long time. There's no real education system anymore, it's all indoctrination. Boys are more physical by nature when they’re young. But they're tying them down in schools. They even got rid of gym class.

I used to take gym every day. Sure, I didn’t like changing into those gym clothes, but we had to run around and stay active. Now, they’ve taken that away. They’ve stripped away that outlet for energy. It’s all part of the control grid, just like eugenics. The whole eugenics idea started with breeding horses. Now they're applying that to how they want to breed people.

MA: Is it possible to flip this unified, negative thinking? As more people wake up and expand their consciousness, can it grow into a positive critical mass?

VS: Sure. People who wake up from not being able to think for themselves—it’s like waking up from a bad dream. But it’s not easy. Some things, like innocence, you can't regain. When you wake up after being put to sleep, you get angry, and you need to let that anger out.

We need accountability. As long as those who perpetrate these horrors get away with it, they’ll keep raising the stakes. They believe they’re entitled to rule over us. The only thing that will stop them is us.

The elites gain power through our obedience. If people stopped obeying, the elites would have no power. We are billions; they are, at most, 1,000. It’s no contest, but we have to assert our right to breathe freely and stop listening to their orders. The entire structure needs to go.

There’s no real difference between Democrat and Republican. Who in their right mind believes that Joe Biden has really been running the country for the last four years? Soon, it’ll be Kamala. In a country of 350 million, we can't do better?

The system is corrupted from the top and must be revised.

MA: When you mention the 1,000 versus 8 billion, some believe there’s a small elite, like the Rockefellers or Rothschilds behind it all. Your thoughts?

VS: Absolutely. Let me put it this way: in March 2020, when they declared the pandemic, all of Western Europe and the Americas marched in lockstep. That 'Lock Step' was actually a Rockefeller Foundation plan from 2010—they had been rehearsing it over and over. It’s all written.

When you hear Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum talk about the New World Order, that’s not a new phrase. It's been used before, including the line: “you will own nothing and be happy.” Notice they say you will own nothing, not we. They tell you their plans, but they know we’re so dumbed down that we won’t act to prevent them from carrying out their diabolical plans. The plans are there for anyone to see, but people dismiss it all as a 'conspiracy theory.' I wish it was just a theory, but we’re living through it, and they’re still calling it a theory.

MA: How does technology and AI tie into the mass control you're talking about?

VS: This is exactly like the Nazis—they loved technology and were way ahead of their time. They had TV before we did, fancy cars, and so on. Technology is a tool, but it’s been weaponized.

AI is about control. Think about it—they’re already telling you what your vocabulary should be, dictating what you say. On your phone or computer, you’re constantly being guided toward their thinking. I don't even use Google anymore because it's so limited. People don’t realize they’re already slaves to what they’re allowed to see and read.

MA: So how do people find truthful information in all of this?

VS: The good thing is that the Internet, originally developed with CIA involvement, isn’t centrally controlled. Stay away from mainstream media—that’s where the real disinformation lies. You must look at alternative sources.

Sure, some are ridiculous, but the truth is out there if you dig. In China, access is more limited, but we can still communicate the truth here. Just like the women who filmed empty hospitals during COVID, people are taking videos now about things we’re not supposed to know, like the 300,000 people marching for Palestinians in London a couple of weeks ago—nothing about that was mentioned in the press here.

MA: I’ll get to the Palestinians in a moment, but you mentioned TikTok earlier, and it made me think about culture. In the '60s, we had The Beatles, The Doors, Led Zeppelin—bands that shaped culture. Do you think the music of the '60s played a role in breaking down a shared culture?

VS: Absolutely. I know several musicians who were shocked to learn that the Beatles and all the other Pop music icons were essentially groomed and planted to disrupt. Hollywood did the same thing—it shaped public opinions. I didn’t know, for example, that Disney was an anti-Semite, but it turns out many people like him were recruited.

It was all designed to destroy Western culture and democracies in stages. The flapper era and other movements were meant to do the same. While people thought these changes were liberating movements; products of the time, it was all very controlled, and it’s been happening for generations.

MA: Do you think the fragmentation of culture today has made it harder for people to unite, like during COVID?

VS: Exactly. In France, they even have lists of what language you’re allowed to use. It’s all calculated to dehumanize us, to make people compliant and accept what we’re told. Morals are thrown away because we’re taught they’re unnecessary. The idea of a conscience? It doesn’t exist in today’s mindset because you can’t quantify it. That’s how they got rid of God.

Without a spiritual core, people lose their moral compass. My husband, who wasn’t a believer, used to say that man created God because we needed something to believe in.

