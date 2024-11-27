Mike Wilkerson is an independent researcher with a focus on non-standard cosmologies, alternative history, gigantism, catastrophism, and rapid petrification. A practicing chiropractor based in Spain, Mike has spent over a decade helping improve health "one spine and mind at a time." Now, through his Stellium7 YouTube channel, he explores unconventional questions and challenges mainstream narratives. Mike offers fresh insights into hidden history, biology, and geology.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube.

MA: At The Great Wake Up, we focus on expanding consciousness and questioning mainstream narratives. Mike’s research challenges many of those ideas. He’ll also share his groundbreaking insights and walk us through his discoveries. Mike, over to you.

MW: Thank you for having me. About a decade ago, I started exploring alternative perspectives, which eventually led me to geology. I’m not a geologist, so take what I say with a grain of salt. My background is in chiropractic healing—I’ve worked in Spain for 13 years—but before that, I was in tech, including a stint at IBM. As a teen, I was a curious hobbyist who got into trouble for hacking, but that curiosity about questioning the "unquestionable" has always stayed with me.

A friend once shared ideas I thought were absurd, but the more I investigated, the harder they were to dismiss. This led me to explore alternative views on history, cosmology, and eventually geology. I began questioning mainstream narratives, including how stones form. That curiosity, combined with my background in anatomy and histology, helped me see patterns in rocks—especially marble—that resemble biological tissue. It raised questions about whether rocks form solely through processes like volcanic activity or sedimentation, or if biology plays a role too.

MA: How do ancient myths and rapid petrification tie into this perspective?

MW: Ancient texts like the Book of Enoch describe giants and Titans—beings said to be as large as mountains. Mainstream science dismisses this as impossible due to gravity and other factors, but these stories caught my attention. Even myths like Medusa turning things to stone might be metaphors for natural phenomena like rapid petrification caused by plasma or electricity. We know petrification happens, as seen with petrified trees, but I believe it occurs far more quickly than the millions of years we’re told. The evidence is all around us, but we’re often taught not to see it.

MA: I’m excited to hear your insights and see your slides. Before watching your video, I’d never considered how massive Titans might have been. I’m a big proponent of questioning mainstream narratives, especially "settled science," which contradicts true inquiry. Based on your research, why might someone want keep to keep this knowledge hidden?

MW: That’s a great question. If this information is being hidden, it might be tied to resources. I’ve researched giant trees—far larger than sequoias—and if people knew these existed and that our precious minerals and gemstones came from their biological remains rather than traditional geological processes, it would change how we view and value these materials.

For example, we’re told diamonds take millions of years and immense pressure on coal to form, but if they result from biological processes, those with this knowledge would have a huge advantage in knowing where to look and what’s truly valuable. Another factor could be timelines. The Earth is said to be 4.6 billion years old, aligning with the heliocentric model and Big Bang theory. If these timelines are inaccurate, it could challenge the very foundations of mainstream science and reshape how we understand our history and existence.

MA: This really challenges traditional cosmology, our understanding of history, even our place in the universe. It raises questions about the age of the universe and so much more. Is that what you’re getting at?

MW: Yeah, exactly. If even one of these cornerstones is removed, the entire structure falls like a house of cards.

[Note to Readers: At this point in the interview, Mike Wilkerson shares his screen to present slides and visuals related to his research. These slides include definitions and background information to enhance the discussion. You can watch the full interview on YouTube.]

MA: It reminds me of what Graham Hancock has been doing for years—questioning things like Gobekli Tepe and whether our understanding of the Great Pyramids, their age, and purpose, is accurate. This is fascinating, and I’d love for you to share your slides and expand on these ideas.

MW: Sure. Let me set this up. You should see my second screen with a colorful background. I’ll be selecting slides from a much longer presentation I gave at a conference in California earlier this year. It covers many of the topics we’ve discussed.

This first slide is just a bit about my background for people who may want to read it later. What I find exciting is where science could go if we embraced cross-disciplinary collaboration. Right now, academia is so compartmentalized that experts focus narrowly on their fields, knowing “more and more about less and less until they know everything about nothing.” I believe science should aim to bridge fields that don’t seem obviously related but could reveal surprising connections.

MA: How does your concept of biogeology help explain these connections and challenge mainstream narratives?

MW: Biogeology is a term I’ve adopted to distinguish between mainstream geological narratives and alternative perspectives. For example, you mentioned pyramids earlier. Tens of thousands of pyramids are found worldwide, many buried in unexpected places. In college, I was taught there was no connection between the Mayans, Incas, and Egyptians, yet they all used similar building technologies. Even though the pyramids take different forms, there’s a clear repetition of patterns.

The same goes for star forts, which are architectural structures found globally. A friend of mine has mapped over 10,000 of these star forts, also known as star citadels, many of which form the foundation of old-world cities. Then there’s Tartaria, an ancient civilization with significant evidence behind it, yet completely absent from history books. Some maps suggest it was even larger than the Holy Roman Empire. These discoveries, including what’s dubbed “The Mud Flood Theory” challenge the conventional geological and historical timelines we’ve been taught.

MA: Could you briefly explain the idea of the Mud Flood?

MW: Sure. The Mud Flood Theory suggests that many cities around the world, including those in North America, show evidence of massive flooding events. A lot of buildings are partially buried, with facades, windows, and doors below ground level. There’s no logical reason to dig a foundation, build a facade with windows and doors, and then intentionally cover it with earth. The idea is that these buildings originally looked different—taller or deeper—and were buried during a catastrophic flood, whether it was realm-wide, regional, or cyclical.

While researching this, I came across another related topic: the idea that plateau-type structures found worldwide might actually be the remains of giant trees.

MA: Wow. And I noticed you’ve referenced a video about there being “no forests left in the world.” What do you mean by that?

MW: The original huge forests were likely devastated by some kind of cataclysm that wiped them out. We’ve become blind to the obvious—the remains of these massive trees are right in front of us. For example, you can even see growth rings in some of these formations.

One such site is called Jugurtha. Hollywood has also depicted these ideas in films, like the great trees shown in Avatar. These representations hint at what might have existed, but the reality is far more fascinating.

MA: Right, like the idea of Pandora in Avatar. We see this depicted again and again.

MW: Exactly. In Avatar, you see this gigantic tree that falls, and my take is that we’re being shown the truth—whether intentionally or through collective consciousness—in the form of fiction or fairy tales. Some call this a "truth drop," where truth is hidden in plain sight but we’re blinded by it.

I use the term "paradigm blindness" to describe how people, even experts, figuratively can’t see the forest for the trees because they’re too invested in a specific narrative. Ancient cultures often referenced the cosmic egg or world tree, like Yggdrasil in Norse mythology, which was tied to the center of the Earth. Structures like Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, which we’re told are the result of cooling lava, also raise questions about whether what we’ve been taught in geology and cosmology is accurate.

MA: Since we’re talking about Titans, is it possible that Titans lived among these giant trees?

MW: In the Book of Enoch, it’s said that angels were sent to bring down the giant trees before the Great Flood because God decided to flood the Earth to cleanse it of impurity. There was mixing of species, and things weren’t going according to plan. The angels took down the trees, and the Nephilim are also part of this story.

I’m not deeply versed in these accounts—they’re just things I’ve come across in my research. But when it comes to structures like Devil’s Tower and basalt columns, the mainstream explanation is that they were formed as volcanic lava cooled rapidly, creating honeycomb patterns. For example, they say Devil’s Tower was originally surrounded by volcanic material that eroded over 50 million years. Graham Hancock connects this to the Younger Dryas period, around 12,500 years ago, but the prevailing theory is that these structures are far older. Looking at formations like this, though, I question whether those explanations truly make sense when compared to what we see in nature.

MA: These are amazing pictures. Could you explain more about the hexagonal patterns we’re seeing on your screen?

MW: Sure. You’ve got these smaller hexagonal formations and then even larger ones, and to me, they resemble biological structures—something that grew. Many people talk about a "silica era," where giant trees and plant life were made of what we now consider stone. However, I believe these were originally living fibers that petrified due to a specific event. This ties into ancient myths, like the Titans in Greek mythology or figures like Paul Bunyan in North America.

While some people look at these structures and see petrified creatures, I think much of this could be pareidolia—our tendency to see patterns that aren’t there. Critics of my work often accuse me of pareidolia or apophenia, which is when you find patterns or connections that don’t exist.

MA: How do you approach these observations scientifically?

MW: When I started, I focused on the scientific method: observe, ask questions, form hypotheses, make predictions, gather data, and refine the hypothesis. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation in this area. Some people make bold claims without sufficient evidence or rely on shadows or vague features to see faces or bodies in these structures.

This is where the Dunning-Kruger effect comes into play—people learn a little and think they’re experts, only to later realize how complex the subject really is. For example, AI-generated images have added to the confusion. Some photos are edited or outright fabricated, yet shared on social media as real. This creates noise in the conversation. Critics dismiss ideas outright, saying there’s no evidence, when often there is evidence—it just contradicts mainstream narratives and is ignored.

MA: What do mainstream narratives say about these formations and extinction events?

MW: Mainstream geology explains these formations through processes like the petrogenesis cycle, where sedimentary rock becomes metamorphic under pressure, melts into magma, and eventually forms igneous stone. They justify billions of years of timelines based on fossil evidence, but it often relies on circular reasoning—dating layers by fossils and fossils by layers.

Even within the mainstream narrative, we see references to gigantism and mega flora. They acknowledge dragonflies a meter in size or massive dinosaurs wiped out by an asteroid 65 million years ago. Yet, events like the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980 show how pyroclastic flows can create layered structures in hours, not thousands or millions of years. This challenges the idea that such formations always take vast amounts of time to develop.

MA: I wanted to ask if you have a specific cosmology or sense of this planet’s history. Also, what are your thoughts on how dinosaurs fit into it?

MW: When you dive into paleontology, there are numerous hoaxes and inconsistencies, like the famous Piltdown hoax, where species were fabricated by piecing together different bones. I’ve come to believe that the dinosaurs we’re told about may not have existed as described.

Instead, mythology, history, and religious texts consistently reference dragons, giant serpents, and other massive creatures. I think dinosaurs might be more of a Hollywood fiction used to justify immense timelines. For instance, looking at geological structures like basalt columns or concretion formations, the mainstream petrogenesis narrative claims they formed over millions of years. But when I see these structures, I question how that could be. If these formations were biological—perhaps remnants of giant creatures or plant life—they’d make far more sense.

MA: That’s fascinating. Could you explain more about petrification and its implications?

MW: Petrification is an undisputed fact. For example, scientists in Argentina found pinecones petrified under volcanic ash. We’re told this process takes millions of years, but scientists have replicated it in labs in just two days. Even using volcanic waters with high mineral content, petrification has been achieved in seven years.

My approach has been multi-faceted: aerial footage, on-site investigations, microscopy, CAT scans, and endoscopy. This provides a thorough perspective, but many rely only on photos without physical evidence. Trees break down in varied ways, creating swirling patterns and grain variations. In some cases, when oxidized portions are removed, the grain beneath is identical to what you’d find in petrified wood.

MA: Are there modern examples supporting this theory?

MW: Absolutely. For instance, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, we’ve found structures that resemble tree remains on a massive scale. I visited this area in July and recorded footage with a researcher named Mike, who runs a YouTube channel called Hangman1128.

He’s presented compelling evidence that these are the remains of giant trees, with individual pieces measuring 50 to 100 feet wide. The sap from these trees, when petrified, differs from what we call amber today, which is only hardened sap and can be dented with a fingernail. The remains we see today—down to their microstructure—show characteristics of trees on an unimaginable scale. I encourage people to look at the footage on my channel; the evidence is self-evident. The only reason we don’t see it is because we’ve been taught it’s impossible.

MA: That’s the paradigm blindness, is that what you’re talking about?

MW: Yeah, that’s the term I coined to describe it.

MA: Can you expand on what you’ve found about petrified trees and their connection to minerals?

MW: The mainstream narrative claims the largest petrified trees ever found are about eight feet in diameter. As I delved into this subject, I discovered things I’d never known before—for instance, opals come from wood. The polished petrified wood we see here reveals the grain and even copper deposits.

A friend of mine, who runs a channel called The Archivist, has done incredible research into newspapers from the 1880s to the 1920s, before the Rockefellers took control of the educational system. He uncovered countless articles showing that petrified forests were mined across North America for silver and gold.

Trees don’t grow gold or silver, so I believe the petrification process caused a transmutation of elements. Back then, petrified logs three to five feet in diameter were being mined, with the silver assaying at $15,000 per ton—a staggering amount by today’s standards. This ties back to mining companies extracting precious metals and gems from these structures. If my research is accurate, it seems they were actually mining these great trees, and the petrified sap, or resin, found in quartz veins is where they uncover silver, gold, and copper.

MA: Are there other surprising things that can petrify under the right conditions?

MW: I’ve come to the conclusion that anything can petrify. For example, fatty tissues like brains, discs, nerves, and even the fat surrounding organs can turn into different types of quartz. The body itself produces stones—like gallstones and kidney stones—that, when cross-sectioned, look identical to geodes. Cows and horses can develop large stones, the size of baseballs, which also show concentric rings similar to geodes.

If something like a coconut or other fruits petrified, you’d see colorful and diverse manifestations. The Thunderbolts Project has a video called Instant Fossilization that demonstrates how even soft tissue, like jellyfish, can fossilize with extraordinary detail. We’ve been told that soft tissue can’t petrify because bacteria or larvae would destroy it first. But there’s evidence, like a fossil of a fish eating another fish, which proves that petrification can happen rapidly, not over millions of years as we’ve been taught.

MA: What are some of the theories and evidence you’ve encountered about petrification and its processes?

MW: If we had gigantic trees in the past, they likely had seeds, fruits, or other structures, which could explain certain concretions. I’m not asserting anything definitive, but these anomalies don’t align with mainstream narratives of petrogenesis. Mainstream science attributes petrification to paramineralization, where mud and saltwater cause mineral replacement over extremely long periods.

But there’s evidence that lightning, volcanic ash, or high-mineral-content waters can accelerate petrification. Modern technology even replicates this; for example, artificial diamonds and rubies are indistinguishable from natural ones. At Lake Natron, in its caustic, mineral-rich waters, animals that fall in are petrified quickly.

MA: You mentioned plasma and electricity’s role in petrification. Can you expand on that?

MW: Plasma petrification is a real possibility. For example, using electricity, we can burn intricate patterns into wood, known as Lichtenberg figures. Imagine such phenomena on a massive scale—thousands of volcanoes erupting worldwide, filling the air with ash that conducts plasma beautifully.

There’s even a YouTuber who demonstrated creating raw rubies in a microwave within seconds, showing the transformative power of plasma. These Lichtenberg figures, visible on Google Earth, are often attributed to rivers carving them over time. But what if they were created by electrical discharges? On a massive scale, this could potentially form structures like the Grand Canyon. Mythologies like those of the Lakota Thunderbirds or the Bible’s Sodom and Gomorrah also reference supernatural petrification events, tying them to cataclysmic phenomena.

MA: What about examples from history or biology that support your theories?

MW: There are many examples of rapid petrification. In the 1800s, Girolamo Segato in Italy and Paolo Gorini perfected techniques to petrify flesh, creating specimens still in museums today. At places like Mother Shipton’s Cave in England, high-mineral-content waters petrify objects hung under them.

Bog bodies are another fascinating example—bodies in peat bogs experience acidic conditions that dissolve muscles and bones but leave skin intact and organs petrified. Even in opal mining, the surrounding areas often resemble wood, suggesting opalization comes from wood on a larger scale.

Petrification is far from a settled science; outcomes vary depending on the materials, organisms, and environmental conditions involved, from minerals and plasma to bacterial decay. Geologists often overlook these findings because they aren’t trained to recognize biological structures in stone, but the evidence is there for those willing to see it.

MA: Before we conclude, I want to ask one big question. If gigantic forests and titans existed, what do you think happened to them? And beyond that, do you have a broader perspective on the history of this planet?

MW: People often ask how old this place is, and honestly, I don’t know. Many dating techniques, like carbon dating, are highly disputed and inaccurate beyond a few thousand years. Objects known to be young have been dated with absurdly large ages, so it’s not the settled science it’s claimed to be.

I believe we live in a created realm, but I’m not tied to any specific model or shape. I’m suspicious of the narrative that we’re on a spinning ball in space and suggest looking into books like An End to Upside Down Cosmology by Mark Gober, who critiques these ideas in depth, or A Fool’s Wisdom by Steve Young, a quantum physics PhD who calls much of his field pseudoscience. There’s also extensive evidence of fakery from institutions like NASA, from alleged moon landings to modern space footage, involving tricks like harnesses and simulated zero-gravity flights. The bigger question is, why fake it if these claims are real? These contradictions only deepen the mystery of our history and reality.

MA: What do you think could have happened to the titans, if they and these massive trees truly existed?

MW: Well, something catastrophic must have occurred, because they’re clearly not here anymore. I didn’t dive deeply enough into the evidence for massive trees, but people can check the live stream tab on my channel to see a recap of my trip to the Black Hills, where I explored these sites with a guide who’s studied them for years.

The evidence is undeniable—these formations don’t match the mainstream narrative, and you’d have to be paradigm-blind not to see it. Once you realize this, it raises huge questions: What is this place? How big is it? How old is it? My best guess is some kind of massive plasma event is involved in our past. Plasma petrifies things rapidly, and volcanic activity could play a role too. A pyroclastic flow from a volcano can reach temperatures of 1400°C and travel at the speed of sound, which would devastate anything in its path. Add to that the presence of artesian wells, with never-ending waterfalls at plateaus, pumping water from deep within the Earth even today—it all aligns with this theory of a major cataclysm.

MA: Can you share where people can follow your work? And would you be open to returning for another discussion?

MW: Absolutely, we can do a part two. We haven’t even touched on all my research—this was just setting the stage. There’s so much data, I can’t condense it into 30 or 40 minutes. I’ve gathered profound, compelling, empirical evidence—repeatable, scalable, and very specific—that challenges mainstream geological narratives. I’d love to dive into that next time. For now, people can find me on YouTube under the channel Stellium7. I also have backup channels on Odyssey and BitChute, but I’m not very active there. YouTube is where I stream and share my work.

MA: Thank you, Mike. I truly appreciate it, and we’ll definitely have you back to dive deeper into these topics.

MW: We really only scratched the surface here—just laying the foundation. I’d be happy to come back whenever it works for you.