Darin Gaub, a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, first enlisted in 1991. He served as an Army Aviation Officer flying Blackhawk helicopters, earning three bronze stars across deployments in South Korea, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Europe. After retiring in 2019 with two master's degrees, he took on roles as Montana State Coordinator for Army Military Funeral Honors and later, Director/Spokesperson for Restore Liberty, a nonprofit committed to strengthening American communities.



You can watch the full interview on YouTube.



MA: Darin, would you briefly tell everyone a bit about yourself before we jump into today’s interview?

DG: I’m a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, with aviation as my specialty—specifically flying helicopters. Beyond that, my career and skill set naturally led me toward the global geopolitical realm, where I analyze and navigate global chessboard dynamics. I’m also the co-founder of Restore Liberty, alongside General Blaine Holt, and I’m actively involved in various media-related endeavors.

MA: After the recent election, it seems like things are looking up in America. What are your thoughts?

DG: There’s always nuance to add, but I’ll start by saying I’m thrilled with the shift away from extreme left positions. That said, there’s a lot of work to do. A president and cabinet alone can’t fix everything, especially when they’ll remain under constant attack from globalists, so-called elites, and D.C. power centers throughout the next four years.

The celebration should be over—it’s time to double down on messaging, truth, and loyalty to the Constitution. For example, these globalists seem intent on handcuffing Trump to an expanding Ukraine war with no clear purpose or strategy. Despite this, I’m optimistic about the next four years, though realistic about the challenges and global opposition this administration will face.

MA: Let’s talk about the looming threat of World War Three. If you had to predict what might happen between now and when Trump takes office, even in a worst-case scenario, what would that look like?

DG: The first thing I’d suggest is checking out my Substack, where I’ve laid out my thoughts in detail. The article I’m referencing was written two years ago. I held onto it, tweaking it as we got closer to the election. About a week before the election, when it was clear a landslide was imminent, I published it.

The piece outlines how the most dangerous time for our nation is between a Trump victory and his inauguration. If the opposition sees themselves losing, they’ll create a massive distraction to derail the incoming administration. One of the most effective distractions? Expanding a war unnecessarily. Instead of finding a strategy to end it, they’re working on ways to escalate it, which could sidetrack the administration from the mandate Americans have given them. The scenario isn’t perfectly detailed, but it highlights how globalists might handcuff Trump and his team, preventing them from addressing their priorities.

MA: It sounds like what you’re saying is this could handcuff Trump from pursuing his agenda. But do you also think we might be heading toward a hot nuclear war?

DG: While nothing can be ruled out entirely, I think the nuclear scenario is the least likely. Nuclear weapons are primarily used as leverage rather than for actual deployment, as their use would drastically alter the global landscape, and no one wants to be responsible for starting that.

If there’s any risk, it’s more likely to come from the Iran-Israel situation due to the nature of Iran’s regime. As for Russia, while Putin is undoubtedly a dictator and a thug, he operates with a degree of realpolitik. He understands that a nuclear exchange would jeopardize everything he’s fighting for, even within the challenging reality he’s created.

MA: You mentioned potential threats from the Middle East and beyond. Do you see other risks during this sensitive period, such as challenges from nations like Iran?

DG: The "quad arc of evil"—Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran—is the most visible set of threats. Iran, specifically, poses risks, especially with its regime under pressure. The mullahs could lash out against Israel if they sense their power slipping, potentially fulfilling long-stated threats.

North Korea, unpredictable as always, continues its pattern of missile launches aimed at securing concessions, though a full-scale conflict remains unlikely. China, however, represents a deeper ideological concern, as its communist influence infiltrates American institutions like colleges. It’s less about invading Taiwan and more about the slow erosion of U.S. societal structures.

MA: What about threats that could further destabilize America?

DG: The worst-case scenario involves the U.S. military being drawn into a strategically irrelevant conflict, diverting attention and resources from critical homeland issues. For instance, the unchecked influx of illegal immigrants, including terrorists, drug dealers, and criminals, poses the greatest immediate threat.

By tying up military assets overseas, these foreign entanglements leave us vulnerable domestically. While foreign threats from nations like Moscow and Tehran remain, the focus should be on resolving conflicts diplomatically and redirecting efforts toward securing the homeland. Ending unnecessary wars and addressing internal challenges must take precedence to ensure America’s long-term stability.

MA: It seems like we’re dealing with multiple issues simultaneously. Let’s revisit something you mentioned earlier about the communist influence in our schools, from colleges down to K through 12. Recent election results suggest a cultural pushback against these ideologies, commonly grouped under wokeism. Do you think this signals the end of wokeism or that these forces will become more entrenched under pressure?

DG: Honestly, I think it’s both. It’s definitely a turning point, but it’s just the start of a long process to move away from this ideology. We can’t expect overnight change, especially since wokeism didn’t appear overnight either. The election results were a clear response to the unrestrained spread of wokeism in every agency, school, and institution.

People are reacting to the exposure of its harmful impact, and that’s encouraging. But at the same time, those entrenched in power, like school boards, teachers, and ideological influencers, are going to dig in even harder to keep their positions. The fight is far from over. Wokeism is still deeply embedded in many systems, and it will take persistent effort to counter it. The cultural rejection was significant, but it was also fueled by economic frustrations—nobody can afford gas or groceries. So, while it’s a step in the right direction, the battle is ongoing, and we can’t afford to ease up on the momentum.

MA: Do you foresee the economy improving under Trump’s leadership? If so, what would that look like?

DG: It’s already showing signs of improvement simply due to his electoral victory. Now, I’m not the type to claim that a single president being elected should dictate the economy, and ideally, it never should. However, policy does matter. With the right leadership in the White House, Congress, and Cabinet appointments, there’s an opportunity to free up the economy.

This means reducing unnecessary government interference while keeping some oversight to prevent reckless actions. If Congress acts as true Republicans, we could see policies that encourage growth by lifting the weight of excessive regulations. However, the problem lies with Republicans who claim to be conservative but act otherwise. To make a real impact, we must hold these servants of the people accountable and ensure they act in the best interest of economic freedom.

MA: Trump ran on the idea of "Make America Great Again" with an America First mindset that has been missing for decades. Now that he’s had a resounding victory, could you paint a picture of a positive outcome? Assuming we emerge largely unscathed from the challenging months ahead, what could the next four, eight, or even 30 years look like if we embraced this mentality?

DG: First off, Make America Great Again doesn’t mean putting other nations in second place. It’s about Americans fighting for America while encouraging citizens of other nations to fight for their own countries’ interests. German citizens should advocate for Germany, the Dutch for the Netherlands, and so on.

It’s not about dominance—it’s about mutual respect and prioritizing national interests. Now, what could this mentality achieve? A huge step would be restoring the federal government to its constitutional boundaries. For example, if we disbanded the Department of Education—a bloated and unnecessary drain on resources—it would signal real progress.

Similarly, funding for the Department of Defense should focus exclusively on national defense, cutting out unrelated expenditures. Shrinking the federal government significantly, while pushing responsibilities back to the states, municipalities, and counties where they belong, would diffuse risks like wokeism and poor policies from spreading nationwide. Real greatness comes from empowering communities to make decisions locally. Ultimately, "Make America Great Again" should mean making government small again, letting local governance thrive, and ensuring decisions reflect the needs of everyday Americans.

MA: With your military background, what are your predictions for how Trump might address the infiltration of DEI-type policies and the internal decay that’s plagued the military over the past several years? Do you see this turning around under his administration?

DG: I do, and I think the Department of Defense is uniquely positioned to make swift changes because of the commander-in-chief’s direct authority and the power of executive orders. With someone like Pete Hegseth at the helm, supported by a strong team, those damaging policies could be rolled back quickly across the entire department.

Right now, morale in the military is critically low due to a lack of focus on readiness, the erosion of merit-based promotions, and the spread of woke ideology throughout the ranks. We’ve been wasting time and resources on initiatives that don’t enhance our capabilities, while sending material and money to Ukraine instead of fortifying our own readiness. With the right people—not just Trump and Hegseth but an entire team aligned with constitutional and patriotic principles—the Department of Defense can pivot faster than other government entities.

However, it will also require support from Congress to defund unnecessary initiatives and from the Senate to back these changes. Trump would need to take a firm stand and refuse to compromise because our nation’s security depends on it. On a personal note, I’ll say this: if asked to step up, even in a role like Secretary of the Army—a position I wouldn’t actively seek—I would answer the call if my country needed it. That sense of duty and willingness to act is what we all must embrace to restore our military and defend our nation effectively.

MA: Over the past four years, we’ve witnessed numerous abuses of power—January 6 prisoner treatment, COVID origins, the needless destruction of businesses, and lawfare misuse. If this country is to turn around, bad actors must be held accountable. Do you think a Trump administration will bring that accountability?

DG: I do, and I hope it’s swift. On day one, every January 6 prisoner should be pardoned, no questions asked. It would send a powerful message to the nation. Beyond that, there needs to be a reckoning with military leadership—recalling retired generals who were complicit and putting them in front of an accountability board. This board should include not just generals but field grade officers, Department of the Army civilians, and others with firsthand knowledge of these leaders’ actions. We need to start with figures like Milley and CQ Brown, while addressing the erosion of merit that began under Obama’s leadership, where loyalists replaced warfighters.

But accountability must also extend beyond the military. We need to scrutinize the Department of Justice, expose judges who’ve trashed the Constitution, and pursue justice against figures like Anthony Fauci and Hillary Clinton, who should have faced consequences long ago. The fear in this country should not belong to righteous citizens but to those who’ve betrayed the public trust. True justice means restoring that balance and ensuring evil fears the consequences of its actions.

MA: It seems like our nation's core problem is losing its moral compass. Along with accountability for bad actors, there's also the spread of harmful ideologies, particularly targeting our children. Do you believe this victory signals a shift in the hearts and minds of the American people? Is it possible for us to wake up and change course?

DG: I certainly hope so, and I think it’s already happening—that’s why we’re here. From my perspective as an ordained minister, I see people waking up to evil, even if they don’t fully understand its origins or solutions yet. It’s crucial for pastors and ministers to step beyond church walls and engage civically. Many churches are already saying, “Enough,” and taking action. While this will be a long-term battle, it’s one we must fight.

Another challenge is the national Stockholm Syndrome we’re trapped in. Many Americans have come to rely on the federal government for their needs, viewing it as a provider rather than recognizing it as their captor.

This dependency blinds them to the self-reliance and community accountability our nation was built on. Breaking this mindset is essential. Even if people don’t realize it spiritually, they must understand psychologically that we’re in bondage to an overreaching federal government. When people unplug from this false dependency, they can reclaim their independence, realizing that our lives shouldn’t hinge on who’s in the White House. Once you see the syndrome for what it is, you can’t unsee it—and that’s the first step to breaking free.

MA: Darin, for those who want to follow your work, where can they find you?

DG: People can search for me on Rumble, where I’ve compiled a digital resume of my interviews on outlets like Fox News, Newsmax, and others. I’m also on Substack. The only platform I haven’t been removed from (at least a second time) is X, where you can find me at @DLGaub.

MA:Thank you for your bravery, honesty, and unwavering patriotism.