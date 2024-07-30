Dr. Peter McCullough is a distinguished internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist. Recognized for his courageous leadership during the pandemic, he provided expert advice to the U.S. House and Senate. Co-author of The Courage to Face COVID-19, he advocates for medical strategies that prioritize patient well-being over pharmaceutical interests. His work challenges many mainstream narratives to uncover truth in our times.

In Part 2 below, Dr. Peter McCullough continues to provide insights on the attempted assassination of former President Trump, focusing on security issues, media coverage, and the political fallout.

MA: You mentioned this is the first assassination attempt since widespread cell phone usage. Given changes since the 1963 Kennedy assassination [plus the assassination attempt on President Reagan] and our declining trust in media, can you elaborate on the Secret Service's failure to stop the shooter?

PM: A disingenuous collage of clips was initially put out by the left-wing media. Incredibly, these played down what really happened. We were first told things to make it seem more innocuous than it was, everything short of calling it an assassination attempt. Even on the right-wing media, Fox basically said, "Wow, look at the Secret Service—our heroes—they put themselves in the line of fire, protecting Trump."

We don't know what the Secret Service people really heard. However, by the time they stood up and surrounded Trump, they probably got the all-clear. The only person who took a risk was Trump. In fact, as I mentioned in Part 1 of our interview, one Secret Service agent may have appeared to be clearing people out of the way for the kill shot—before he got himself out of the way.

MA: How did the Secret Service and local police fail in their communication and response?

PM: They failed us, and they failed Trump. It’s ludicrous that we are now being asked to believe this young, disaffected person with mental problems somehow managed to defeat the Secret Service and the entire security team. Listen, that young person is not responsible for all these security lapses. Four minutes is way too long a period for no one to act while bystanders scream, "There's a shooter on the roof."

It's also ludicrous that no local police officer or Secret Service agent acted like there was an active shooter situation, which there clearly was. Instead, they failed to get Trump out of the way. That left Trump in harm's way. At this point, it looks intentional. I don't see how the Secret Service can possibly defend this with a straight face. No wonder Secret Service Head Kimberly Cheatle has since resigned.

The first thing to say is communications between the local police and Secret Service broke down. Though they may not have been on the same communication channel, there's almost always a single person who acts as a go-between for those two agencies. There was at least one person who had four minutes to message another and say, "People are concerned there's a guy crawling on the roof." (We learned later that the Secret Service failed to attend the 9 AM mandatory security briefing for the day.)

MA: What do you think of the bystanders’ role and the sniper team's actions?

DM: It may have been the bystander, the redhead, who actually told the counter snipers on the roof where the assassin was because you can see they were trying to find him with their binoculars. (They were either tipped off by local police or bystanders.) Either way, the counter snipers on the roof were looking down over Trump, and the Secret Service down below should have been notified. There's not a single picture of the counter snipers on the barn looking down over Trump with the Secret Service showing any concern. Incredibly, it looks like they are just following the progression of what may have been a planned move. Their thinking seems to be: Is Crooks getting in position? Is he ready? He takes his shots. Let's double check now. Did Crooks take his shots? Okay, let's take the sniper out now.

MA: What are the broader implications of this incident for public trust in government?

PM: There is so much video and so many bystanders and witnesses involved. This will not go down well. You mentioned JFK. There have been many books written afterward. These covered all the various hypotheses, testing, and piecing together information, showing how this could have been an inside job by the CIA.

One of the books I read on this issue documented Lee Harvey Oswald getting out of a limo in New Orleans with a bunch of CIA guys ahead of time. The takeaway was that Oswald was not somebody who didn’t know the CIA beforehand. If the Trump assassination unravels like I think it will, we now have a complete distrust in government. To a massive degree. The upshot is that people now discount the mainstream media in droves. Breaking with precedent, they are clinging to what they see as true, right, and all along, exhibiting real moral courage.

MA: How did Trump's reaction compare to historical figures in similar situations?

PM: There was a tremendous gravitational force to Trump over this. Think about it: Trump gets up. He's defiant. He holds up his hand and pumps his fist, saying, "Fight, fight, fight." The fans at the rally did not scramble for the exits. They stood with him and cheered not knowing if more bullets were going to fly. The only people who knew it was safe to get up were the Secret Service agents who crowded Trump.

He resembled former president Teddy Roosevelt who took a shot in the right shoulder while giving a speech. He was shot in the right upper corner of the subclavian region. The blood was oozing out of his white shirt as he calmed down the crowd. He said, "It takes more than that to kill a bull moose."

How much does that parallel what Trump did? It's unbelievable.

MA: How do you think this botched assassination attempt and the evident mendacity around will affect events to come?

PM: I have a sense, and I can't completely justify it, that this event could possibly unify the country. There was such a divide before. I haven't heard a single person say after that infamous weekend, "Wow, I really want to vote for President Biden."

No one said that. People started to say, "Wait a minute, something very serious is going on." There is a dark side of this, and it looks like it's on the side of Biden. Remember, he even uttered the words to the effect that Trump has a bullseye on him.

[Author’s note: since this interview, Biden stepped from the race and was replaced by Kamala Harris as the Democratic party’s nominee]

MA: What do you think of Elon Musk's response to this event?

PM: Elon Musk has 191 million Twitter followers. Immediately after the shooting he said he completely supports Trump for president. For some people, Elon Musk is in the middle of the political spectrum, so his endorsement has a lot of pull. Regardless,

many people have thrown their support to Trump at this point in time. I honestly think this was the defining moment of his candidacy—and just a couple of days before the convention too.

MA: Can you discuss Trump's choice for vice president and its significance?

PM: Soon after, Trump picked a straight-up Vice President, JD Vance. There's no sugarcoating this: He didn't pick a token DEI person or some politically loaded choice. He picked a solid, operational guy. Vance is well-trained, well-educated, and most of all, appears reasonable.

As you know, the COVID-19 vaccines are a hot button issue for me. Early on, there was a lawsuit at Ohio State University about their mandates. Vance said, "I encourage people to take the vaccine; I took it, but it should never be mandated." He later said, "This is experimental, and we can't mandate it on people. It's got to be a free choice." So, he really stuck with it. I think things are looking pretty good for Trump right now.

MA: How close was Trump to being fatally injured during the attempt?

PM: Trump happened to move his head, and the bullet whizzed by, hitting his ear. Crooks had Trump's head right in the crosshairs, and Trump turned his head just enough—millimeters away. If Crooks had gotten a headshot, the bullet entering the back and exploding the cranium would have been fatal. If Trump had been shot dead that day, I think we potentially could have been thrown into anarchy. This could have been the last straw precipitating a civil war. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

Zooming out, perhaps the Secret service and other government agencies were planning for Trump and Crooks to both dead and for all the focus to be on Trump’s funeral, the RNC upheaval, and so much political theater—instead of scrutiny of the video footage, the rooftop, and what appears to be intentional negligence of the security team assigned to protect Trump and those at the rally.

For more on these historic, unprecedented times, please tune in next week for Part 3. My sincere thanks to Dr. McCullough for his thoughtful, courageous insights.