In our 4th installment of this series, Dr. Peter McCullough asks a simple, yet controversial question: are we being systematically lied to about the Ukraine War—just like we were deceived en masse about COVID-19? We also discuss a new pandemic, this one affecting our food supply.

MA: What are your thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war?

PM: I wonder how there can be a war in Ukraine when there's no embedded reporting. There's no report of where the battle lines are. Normally, when there's a war, there's daily reporting. You have correspondents from BBC, CNN, and other global networks. You also see prisoner exchanges, towns being captured, people dead on the street, humanitarian crises. This war has supposedly gone on for two years, yet we haven't seen these typical things. Yes, every so often, we're shown some token picture of a burned-out building but that’s really it. One time, I saw some real footage—one little tank by itself, and someone said, "Oh, look, this got taken out by a drone or something," but nothing impressive, nothing to stop me from wondering what’s really going on. Of course there was no validation of the video—it could have been from a war elsewhere long ago.

MA: Do we have any clue where all the money is being spent, and what progress is being made?

PM: The other day, we were told nearly $100 billion has gone to the "war in Ukraine." Yet throughout this entire period, we haven't seen any changes in the Ukrainian fighting force, including no pictures of new tanks or planes. Some people say the money has been embezzled by the Ukrainians.

At that level of embezzlement, Zelensky and his friends would be out of there, off in the Caymans Islands somewhere. There’s no evidence of that. They also haven't built Disney Ukraine. Yet. So, where do you hide $100 billion and more? That's a lot of money. There was some real conflict lately. I think a Russian missile hit something in Kyiv. And then there was an interesting announcement: NATO is going to authorize Ukraine to use 15 US F-16s. The subtitle was, "Now the real war begins." And I thought to myself: What? So there is no real war, just a slow-moving Russian annexation without too much military involvement. Now something has happened, and suddenly NATO got the US F-16s. The mainstream media hasn't picked up on this, though.

What Americans want to know, and what I want to know, is how much real conflict has gone on over there? Where's the money being spent? Where's the progress? Who controls what territories? And certainly, how is it going to come to an end?

The other evidence that we really don't have anything going on is that we don't see much diplomacy. We're not seeing talks in Budapest or Zurich. Normally, when there is a big-time conflict, there are a series of highly visible diplomatic talks. We got through the G7 and the NATO meetings; people are shaking hands and drinking tea, but there doesn't appear to be any diplomacy or interest in ending the war in Ukraine, as if a war really doesn't exist.

MA: It reminds me of 1984. A comedian once joked the Ukraine war ended COVID. With our focus on Ukraine now, why isn't there more video footage of the war?

PM: That's a good point. So, a bullet whizzes past Trump's ear, and we have massive video documentation of everything. Meanwhile, we have all these Ukrainians, and yet we have no video documentation across all the cities in the Donetsk region. There is no voluminous footage of what's going on over there. What we saw instead was Americans on Twitter putting a Ukrainian flag up as their emoji. Meanwhile, when the House of Representatives votes for more money to go to Ukraine, they're waving Ukrainian flags almost fanatically. It’s crazy.

I went to the parliament in the UK last year, and I'll never forget how my escort pointed out that every single Union Jack outside the parliament building was replaced with a Ukrainian flag. Why is that okay? There's something going on. There’s a common thread here to COVID that should make us all uneasy: a conflict we can't see, inducing archetypal fear. It’s not dissimilar to the trumped-up fear over being scorched with global warming or being overrun by illegals crossing the border.

Again, the message is always fear.

You can tell by looking at me and my name that I'm Irish through and through. Let me tell you, the Irish have lived in fear for centuries because they were invaded and raided by the Vikings, who were a lot stronger than we were. They used to clobber the Irish when they raided Ireland. Whether it’s Ukraine or America, there’s an archetypal fear of being invaded in the human psyche. I think that's why a soccer player in Germany recently said he couldn't take it anymore, that “uncontrolled” immigration has left his country “unrecognizable.” Michael, it's all part of a psyop to some degree, a psychological operation that's been very successful.

MA: Moving on to health, I've heard reports of bad actors trying to infect our poultry with bird flu, leading to a new experimental “vaccine” in our food supply. Is this possible, and if so, how can we counter it?

PM: In Finland, the concern right now is bird flu is so bad that people are taking bird flu vaccines. That's also been proposed for the United States. It was previously proposed for monkeypox. The USDA on their website has experiment after experiment where they're trying to get messenger RNA, this code for foreign proteins, to be absorbed across the GI tract.

There's even been a paper published that researchers have gotten a small segment of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein messenger RNA to be absorbed in the mammalian GI tract in rabbits. It looks like it's been done in humans, at least with watermelon juice. People are now wondering if there'll be vaccines in our food.

That’s another archetypal fear: that we are being poisoned.

MA: What is your takeaway from all these crazy things we have been discussing?

DM: What I am trying to do with our conversations, Michael, is offer a voice of reason, to offer sanity. To some extent we all recognize there are things making us uncomfortable in these trying times. But what’s needed is a calm middle ground.

It’s right for people to be concerned by all the things we have discussed. But they should also know there is likely significant exaggeration involved—prompting primordial fear. And as we know from COVID, fear can be an excellent tool to manipulate people.

On the flip side, it’s necessary to show people that the so-called crises we are being told to fear are not what they seem. If we cannot see obvious evidence in our day-to-day of crises with our own eyes in our neighborhoods and cities, we have the right to question how much of these “crises” are being contrived and manipulated for political reasons, money, power, or all of the above. My goal is to figure out what is really going on and how do we get to a calmer, saner center point with clear, unobscured vision.

We'll have to leave it here. Michael, thank you so much for having me.

MA: Absolutely! A good cliffhanger, See you next time. Thank you so much.

