You May Only Fly Four Times—for the Rest of Your Life
By Michael Ashley
Ever heard of the new four-flight lifetime limit?
It’s real and it’s coming soon. Even scarier? Most young people support capping the number of flights a person can take over the course of their life.
At least they do in France.
That’s where a French organization surveyed citizens on whether they would support such a limit—all in the name of Climate Change…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Great Wakeup to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.